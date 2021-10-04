Fighting Delta, New Zealand abandons its Zero-Covid ambitions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand For a year and a half, New Zealand has pursued a Covid zero strategy, closing its borders and quickly enforcing blockades to keep the coronavirus under control, a policy it has maintained even when other countries Asia-Pacific crossed into coexistence with viral threat.

On Monday, New Zealand gave up the ghost.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the end of a seven-week elimination strategy in a stalemate that has failed to stop an outbreak of the Delta variant, announcing that restrictions will be phased out in Auckland, the country’s largest city.

“We were moving from our current strategy to a new way of doing things,” Ms. Ardern told reporters. With Delta, getting back to zero is incredibly difficult, and our limitations alone are not enough to achieve it quickly. In fact, for this outbreak, it is clear that long periods of severe constraints have not led us to zero cases.

What we have called a long tail, she added, feels more like a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake.