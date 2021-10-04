International
Fighting Delta, New Zealand abandons its Zero-Covid ambitions
AUCKLAND, New Zealand For a year and a half, New Zealand has pursued a Covid zero strategy, closing its borders and quickly enforcing blockades to keep the coronavirus under control, a policy it has maintained even when other countries Asia-Pacific crossed into coexistence with viral threat.
On Monday, New Zealand gave up the ghost.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the end of a seven-week elimination strategy in a stalemate that has failed to stop an outbreak of the Delta variant, announcing that restrictions will be phased out in Auckland, the country’s largest city.
“We were moving from our current strategy to a new way of doing things,” Ms. Ardern told reporters. With Delta, getting back to zero is incredibly difficult, and our limitations alone are not enough to achieve it quickly. In fact, for this outbreak, it is clear that long periods of severe constraints have not led us to zero cases.
What we have called a long tail, she added, feels more like a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake.
Overall, New Zealand’s approach to the virus has been a spectacular success, giving it one of the lowest rates of cases and deaths in the world, and allowing its people to live without restrictions during most of the pandemic.
But the mood among many in Auckland has deteriorated as the latest blockade has stretched, with thousands breaking people staying at home on Saturday to demonstrate against restrictions on the largest such pandemic protest in the country.
The on-site vaccination program has also been a source of concern. The campaign started diligently just last month and less than half of people aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated, leaving New Zealand far behind the most developed countries.
Ms Ardern began acknowledging public outrage two weeks ago when she announced, after more than a month of a very restrictive stay-at-home order, that some rules would be eased in Auckland even though most of the blocking order remained in place . About 200,000 people were allowed to return to work, and restaurants and cafes could be reopened for take orders.
At the time, Ms Ardern said the country was still trying to eliminate the virus. But for epidemiologists, who believed it was still possible to beat Delta and who were encouraging New Zealand to stick to the zero-Covid strategy, it was a gamble.
Now, they say, it is clear that easing the restrictions ended any chance of wiping out the virus again. New Zealand is still reporting dozens of new cases a day, almost all in Auckland, since the last outbreak began in mid-August.
Modeling basically said entering Level 3 would be a big risk, said David Welch, a Covid-19 modeler at the University of Aucklands Center for Computer Evolution, referring to leaving Level 4, the highest level of alarm. .
It turned out that elimination would not work at level 3, he said. This is not so surprising, just because Delta is so broadcast. The question now is: Will Level 3 be enough to contain it with less than 20, 30, 40, 50 cases a day for a while?
A more permissive approach, Dr Welch said, could allow the number of cases to increase much further, leaving the outbreak out of control.
To prevent such a spread of the virus, epidemiologists said people in Auckland are more likely to face isolation for up to two months. This will leave them in oblivion much like those experienced by Australian cities like Sydney and Melbourne, where leaders have said they are abandoning a zero-Covid approach but have left severe restrictions in place.
Singapore has also shifted to what it calls living with the virus, using metrics like hospitalizations and deaths instead of case loads to guide its reopening now that it has vaccinated most of its population. The shift in strategy from Singapore and other countries in the region has left China as perhaps the last major country to pursue a Covid-zero approach.
On Monday, Ms. Ardern offered a three-phase map out of the block, in an effort to make daily life a little easier.
Starting Tuesday, Auckland residents, for the first time since August, will be allowed to meet with other family members abroad. Younger children will return to classes and have a more permissive approach to outdoor exercise in city parks, nature reserves and beaches.
To get rid of the blockages completely, New Zealand will need to achieve widespread vaccination, Ms Ardern said. About 79 percent of people 12 and older have taken at least one dose, and 48 percent have taken two doses, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Complete immunization of New Zealand population The stated goal may take months as the country tries to convince the last 20 percent to receive the first dose of a vaccine.
The most vulnerable communities in the country are even less vaccinated. While more than 95 percent of people of Asian descent and 80 percent of white people have taken at least one dose, the figure drops to about 73 percent for Pacific islanders and less than 57 percent for Maori people.
Minimizing the Aucklands outbreak has been complicated by an increase in cases among vulnerable people, including those living in emergency or transit shelters, said Dr. Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago.
We should have known the broadcast ingrained in marginalized and deprived groups, that is what basically supported the explosion, he said. This transmission is relatively impenetrable to the alarm level system and restrictions because these are people in an insecure position.
Some of the most recent cases in the Aucklands have been discovered accidentally in hospital wards or after people have been taken into custody by police, suggesting widespread transmission among people who are not being tested.
In a Twitter post, Maori writer and political commentator Morgan Godfery expressed concern about what it could mean to abandon the elimination strategy for those in disadvantaged communities.
The prime minister says we must now live with the virus, he wrote. But we mean the same lines of inequality. The virus will now infiltrate gangs, the transitional housing community and unvaccinated brown people. In 2020, Jacinda demanded joint sacrifice. In 2021, it was a special sacrifice.
