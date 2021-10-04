The London Police Officer is accused of rape in the midst of a crisis of confidence





LONDONR A London police officer was arrested and charged with rape on Sunday, just days after another officer was convicted of killing Sarah Everard in a case that deeply shaken public confidence in the service. The indicted officer Sunday, David Carrick, 46, was working in the same police force unit in which Wayne Couzens, Ms. Everards’s killer, was assigned at the time of her attack. Mr Carrick was charged in Hertfordshire, an area north of London, with rape. He was off duty in that area at the time of the alleged attack, according to a statement from the London Metropolitan Police Service. He was suspended from his duties as an officer, the statement said, and a referral was made to an independent office that monitors police conduct. The alleged attack took place in September 2020, according to Hertfordshire Policewith The arrest comes as the London police force faces a new crackdown and a wave of criticism for tackling violence against women, following a number of high-profile cases, including the murder of Ms Everard.

Over the past few weeks at Mr Couzens’ sentencing hearing, horrific details have emerged about how he used his position of authority and police equipment to falsely arrest Ms. Everard before kidnapping, raping and killing her. The police force has also faced criticism for failing to respond to previous allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Couzens. Monitoring groups have called for a public inquiry into police departments’ approach to violence against women and the conduct of its officers, and new calls were made last week for the resignation of Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Carrick, who appeared on video in a local magistrates’ court on Monday, will be held in custody until the Nov. 1 hearing. He was part of the same parliamentary and diplomatic command of the Metropolitan Police defense as Mr. Couzens. The responsibilities of the units include protecting the Houses of Parliament and foreign embassies, and also providing officers to protect government ministers. Ms. Dick said in a statement that she was very concerned about the news of Mr.’s arrest. Carricks.

I fully accept that the public will also be very concerned, she added. Last week, police issued a series of safety tips for women if they encounter an officer, or someone posing as such, whom they considered a threat. The instruction included questioning the officer asking questions, entering a nearby house, or boarding a bus. The advice was accompanied by a list of other measures police had taken or planned to take after Ms Everards’s murder, but many critics said they did little to address police internal failures to hold themselves accountable and fight violence against women more widely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/04/world/europe/uk-police-officer-charged-sarah-everard.html

