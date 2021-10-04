Map updates as the UAE avoids the worst storm

Cycloon Shaheen “lost energy” in its rapprochement with the UAE after leaving traces of destruction in Oman.

Al Ain was put on high alert and schools switched to distance learning in the northern parts of the country as authorities stepped up security precautions.

The coastal areas were prepared for rain, strong waves and strong winds.

But until Monday afternoon the regions of the UAE waiting for a storm were met with clouds and minimal rain when Cyclone Shaheen weakened inland.

Abu Dhabi authorities issued a notice for schools to return to personal lessons, construction work to resume and the opening of Covid-19 testing and vaccination tents, as well as Jebel Hafeet.

Parts of neighboring Oman have been hit by floods.

Forecasters said the storm weakened after reaching land in Oman.

The cyclone sent huge waves crashing off the coast of Oman on Sunday morning, with heavy rain and winds reaching 120 kilometers per hour.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shaheen, including the latest updates on his movement through a live weather map:

Where has Cyclone Shaheen reached?

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which began as a depression in the Bay of Bengal on September 24th.

Cyclone Gulab hit east coast of India with heavy rainfall but then weakened as it moved west across the country, before intensifying again after reaching the Arabian Sea off the west coast of India, becoming Cyclone Shaheen on Friday .

It has since entered the Arabian Gulf, hitting northern Oman and southeastern Iran on Sunday morning.

Fifty-two people were injured in the southern Iranian provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan as heavy rains and winds hit port cities including Chabahar.

Five fishermen are reported missing outside Iran.

In the south, most of the cyclone hit Oman on Sunday morning.

The cars sank on a flooded road after Cyclone Shaheen hit Oman’s capital, Muscat. EPA

Muscat and other coastal areas have been the hardest hit. Thousands of people have been involved in evacuation operations and emergency services are on high alert as widespread flooding damaged electricity and submerged cars.

The government has declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday and urged people to stay inside.

Where is Cyclone Shaheen going next?

Cyclone Shaheen is moving west across Oman.

UAE authorities warned it could affect the UAE on Sunday evening and Monday.

The storm is expected to bring torrential rain to Al Ain from Sunday evening. Students in schools in the city have been instructed to return to distance learning for Monday and Tuesday.

By late Monday morning, Al Ain had escaped the worst of the storm.

The UAE experienced only light to moderate rain as a result, with less than a quarter of an inch that had fallen by 8.30am since it came to earth.

Because the source of energy is the sea, and since the sea has high temperatures, it made it stronger, said a forecaster at the National Meteorological Center nationalwith

But then it landed on Oman, so it lost energy and is weakening.

From last night until now, the eastern part of the UAE, especially above Al Ain, has been affected by this with light to moderate rain.

The highest rainfall recorded (until 8.30am) was 3.4mm above Hummel Shakla, an area near Al Ain, she said.

This is expected to continue to rise, but the rain will nowhere be as intense as the first one in Oman.

UAE authorities also said heavy rain and strong winds could hit the northern and eastern coastal areas of the country, where preparations have been made to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

In Fujairah, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, authorities have warned against swimming in the sea in case of severe waves. Emergency crews were sent to prepare the coastline for high waves.

The Housing Department in Sharjah said a number of furnished houses and apartments in hotels were prepared in case residents were evacuated by the storm.

The storm could also pass in a sparsely populated area of ​​Saudi Arabia, where it is expected to come out.

Possible rainfall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Over the next 24 hours, they expect low pressure to affect the Al Ain area with light to moderate rain and sometimes heavy rain, the forecaster said.

It will then move southwest, south of the UAE, until it crosses west. It is generally light to moderate rain, and perhaps heavy at times.

There is a possibility that Abu Dhabi and Dubai will have rain, she said.

If it moves a little further there will be light rain or splash over Dubai. But now on Dubai’s Al Ain Road, there is light to moderate rain.

[If there is rain in Abu Dhabi] will not soon be Stillshta even further away. Maybe maybe today we will see rain, or maybe nothing.

The low pressure system will come out of the UAE on Monday evening, she added.

Clouds gather over the Al Ain Palace Museum. Khushnum Bhandari / National



What do officials in the UAE say?

The UAE National Emergency and Disaster Management Authority held a press conference with the National Meteorological Center on Sunday.

Authority said it is on maximum alert and is constantly monitoring the storm. An NCM official said the storm could create wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour in the Emirates.

We would like to assure everyone that all competent authorities are on high alert to deal with the future tropical situation and take all proactive and preventive measures to mitigate its impact on the country, the authority said earlier. .

Earlier it urged residents to follow the National Meteorological Center online for the latest security updates. He said people in the affected areas should stay away from beaches in case of rising water and avoid valleys, which are prone to flooding.

Expo 2020 Dubai officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather and advising anyone planning to visit the site on Sunday or Monday to check out (www.expo2020dubai.com) or the website of the National Meteorological Center (www.ncm.ae) before leaving the house.

Cloudy skies over Fujairah Flag Park. Issa AlKindy for The National

When was the last major storm in the UAE?

The UAE has not been hit by a major storm in over five years.

Wind speeds of up to 126 km / h were recorded at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi in March 2016. Heavy rains caused flooding in areas of the country including Dubai and Sharjah.

In the region, Cyclone Shaheen is just the second tropical storm to land in the Gulf of Oman since records began.

The first was in 1890, when a tropical storm hit Muscat after entering the Gulf of Oman.

Other cyclones have entered the region from the Arabian Sea, such as Tropical Storm Gonu in 2007. It was a Category 5 tropical storm, stronger than Shaheen, which is expected to remain the first category.

Updated: October 4, 2021, 11:52 AM