



THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – More than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorships across the European Union, similar to the ban on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to the Shell oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens’ Initiative calling for a ban on advertising. The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to provide more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, with a view to keeping it at 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Activists used floating cubes adorned with fossil fuel-related advertisements to block the entrance, along with the Beluga protest boat, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” placed between its two masts. Activists also climbed into a 15-meter oil tank (yard) and pasted advertising posters near the Shell logo. “I grew up reading signs of how cigarettes kill you, but I’ve never seen similar warnings at gas stations or gas tanks. It’s scary that my favorite sports and museums are sponsored by airlines and companies. “Chaja Merk, an activist aboard the Greenpeace ship, said in a statement issued by the group. “Fossil fuel ads belong to a museum – not sponsoring them.” Shell said the company is investing billions of dollars in “lower carbon energy. To help change the mix of energy that Shell sells, we need to grow these new businesses quickly. That means letting them know.” “Our customers through advertising or social media what lower carbon solutions we offer now or are developing, so they can change when the time is right for them.” Calls for fossil fuel advertising bans are gaining traction. Earlier this year, Amsterdam imposed a ban on the city’s metro network for advertisements related to what it called “fossil products”, such as gas cars and cheap airline tickets. The municipality called the move a first step in a broader move to remove such ads from the streets of the Dutch capital. The campaign for a law banning fossil fuel-related advertising across the EU should collect 1 million verified signatures a year. If successful, the EU Executive Commission should look into the request, but is not obliged to take action. “This legislation will raise public awareness of products and technologies that are responsible for climate change and other environmental and health damage,” the environmental coalition said on its website. Along with the launch, the Dutch branch of Greenpeace published a report accusing major energy companies of large-scale “green washing” in their advertising campaigns – defining the term as “a combination of advertising between the two fuel companies”. fossils promoting truly climate-friendly initiatives, as well as their advertisements promoting fake climate solutions like “green.” The study analyzed more than 3,000 social media ads from six energy companies and concluded that 63% make up green laundry. “We can say with confidence that all the companies in the data set are washing green, as their advertisements do not accurately reflect their business activities – or through an overemphasis on their ‘green’ activities.” or an under-emphasis on their fossil fuel activities, “the report said.

