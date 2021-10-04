Pandora Newspapers: Here are 5 ready meals

Pandora documents reveal how unusual offshore finances and covert wealth have infiltrated global politics. Some of the people mentioned in the newspapers are great political leaders in developing or impoverished countries, such as Jordan and Kenya.

The names mentioned in the articles are who is who of heads of state, billionaires and public officials from all over the world. Here are five of the biggest takeovers from the series.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Panama Papers end the term of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Former cricket star Imran Khan staged protests against Sharif and was elected prime minister in 2018 on a platform of equality and anti-corruption.

Washington Post reports that the Pandora Documents do not reveal any offshore accounts by Khan, but they include people in his inner circle, from one of his ministers to a senior donor who funded his party, according to the ICIJ.

Khan responded to the investigation on Twitter on Sunday.

“Mine [government] will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Documents [and] if any wrongdoing is proven we will take appropriate action. “I urge the international community to address this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

King Abdullah II of Jordan

King Abdullah II bought 14 homes worth more than $ 106 million in the UK and US through companies registered in tax havens, the ICIJ said. Properties include apartments in central London and Washington, DC, by group.

Accountants and lawyers in Switzerland and the British Virgin Islands set up shell companies on behalf of the king and made plans to protect his name from the public, according to the ICIJ.

Although keeping accounts offshore is not illegal, Jordan is one of the poorest Arab countries and relies heavily on international aid. Most of the deals were made after the Arab Spring in 2011, the ICIJ reported.

“If the Jordanian monarch were to display his wealth more publicly, he would not only be hostile to his people, but would anger the Western donors who gave him the money,” said Annelle Sheline, a Middle East expert at the Quincy Institute. , for ICIJ Me

Jordan’s Hashemite Royal Court said in a statement that the report “included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts”.

“It is no secret that His Majesty owns a number of apartments and residences in the United States and the United Kingdom. This is neither unusual nor inappropriate,” the court said in its statement.

The properties are used by the King and his family members to stay during private visits and thus are not published for security reasons, not in an attempt to hide assets, she added.

The cost of maintaining these properties “is personally financed by His Majesty” the statement said, adding that “none of these expenses were financed from the state budget or the treasury”.

“Any claim linking these private properties to public funds or aid is an unfounded and deliberate attempt to distort the facts,” the statement said.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

According to the ICIJ, the family of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has amassed a fortune in offshore tax havens for decades. The Pandora newspapers report that the family owned at least seven units based in the British Virgin Islands and Panama, two well-known tax havens, the ICIJ said.

Offshore businesses have assets worth more than $ 30 million, the ICIJ reported. Kenyatta, who has vowed to fight corruption in his country, is the son of Kenya’s first president since independence.

Most of the family companies were set up before Kenyatta was elected president, the ICIJ reported, and documents show that some remained active after he took office.

The Pandora newspapers show no evidence that the Kenyatta family stole or hid state assets in their offshore companies, the BBC reported. Kenyatta and his family members did not respond to ICIJ requests for comment.

Kenyatta told CNN he would “comprehensively respond” to the Pandora Papers once he returns from a foreign trip.

“These reports will go a long way in increasing the transparency and financial openness we seek in Kenya and around the globe. The movement of illicit funds, the products of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness,” he said. a spokesperson.

“The Pandora documents and subsequent checks will remove that veil of secrecy and obscurity for those who cannot explain their assets or wealth,” he added.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis

The ICIJ report claims that the populist prime minister of the Czech Republic secretly transferred $ 22 million through offshore companies to buy a property on the French Riviera in 2009, before entering politics.

A businessman who is worth about $ 3.4 billion according to Bloomberg, Babis has been attacking the elite since he became prime minister in 2017, vowing to crack down on tax evasion.

Asset declaration forms obtained from Investigace.cz, ICIJ’s Czech partner, show that neither the castle property nor the companies involved in its ownership appear in the documents Babis has submitted since entering politics. According to ICIJ and Investigace.cz, these findings were required by Czech law.

The ICIJ report was published just days before the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic. Babis responded on Sunday on Twitter.

“So here it is. I expected what they would bring out before the election, harm me and influence the Czech election. There is no way they can turn against me while I am in politics,” he told Me.

“I have never done anything illegal or bad, but it does not stop them from trying to slander me again and try to influence the Czech parliamentary elections,” Babis added.

Babis did not respond to ICIJ requests for comment.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie Blair, evaded paying 312,000 ($ 423,000) in stamp duty on property purchases when they bought a house in London, the BBC reported. The building now houses the law firm of Cherie Blair.

The Blairs bought the town house in 2017 by buying the offshore firm that owned the property. When the property was put up for sale, its final owners were a family with political ties to Bahrain, according to the BBC with

The Blairs set up a UK company to buy the offshore firm. This was legal, but allowed them to avoid paying the fee, according to the BBC, because the tax is not charged when a company that owns a property is acquired.

“It is not uncommon for a commercial office building to be held in a corporate car or for sellers of such property not wanting to dispose of the property separately,” Cherie Blair told the BBC.

Cherie Blair also said her husband’s involvement in the transaction was that the property mortgage used their joint income and capital, according to the BBC.

“All the arrangements were made with the clear aim of bringing the company and the building back to the tax and regulatory regime in the UK, where it has remained ever since. All taxes have been paid since then and all accounts have been openly registered in accordance with the law, “said Cherie Blair, according to The Guardian.

Bethlehem Feleke and Tom Etzler contributed to the report.