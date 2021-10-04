Lack of fuel in the UK: The military is supplying petrol





Tankers drivers from the military underwent training over the weekend to refuel across the country starting Monday. The British government said in a statement Friday that nearly 100 tankers will be deployed from this week to “further ease pressure on petrol stations and address HGV shortages” [Heavy Goods Vehicle] drivers “.

The intervention is one of a series of emergency measures announced by the government to address the problem fuel crisis Me is also issuing temporary work visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers and suspending competition law to allow suppliers to send fuel to rival operators. Over the weekend it extended the validity of 300 emergency visas for fuel drivers from December 24 to March 31. An additional 4,700 truck drivers will be able to stay until February 28th.

PB PB The crisis is now entering its second week. It started whenwas forced to temporarily close some of its service stations earlier in September for the second time in as many months due to a lack of tanker drivers exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit with

The closure of the stations sparked a wave of panic buying by British drivers, exhausting supplies almost as quickly as they were filled. The British Medical Association warned last week that healthcare workers, including ambulance drivers, will not be able to do their jobs as pumps are running out.

The situation has improved since then in some parts of the country, but remains “challenging” in London and the south-east of the country, where many filling stations are dry, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association. Mayor Brian Madderson said in a statement Monday that a survey of independent stations in the UK showed that 86% have both fuel grades available, while 6% have only one grade and 8% are dry. But only 52% of stations are fully equipped in London and the South East. “We are grateful for the support provided by the government through the provision of their military leaders, although further action needs to be taken to address the needs of disproportionately affected areas,” Madderson said in a statement. Immigration rules after Brexit There has been a shortage of truck drivers in the UK for years, but it has recently been exacerbated by the pandemic, which delayed the issuance of new licenses, and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals left truck jobs and other occupations in Britain. According to the Road Transport Association, the country is short of about 100,000 truck drivers, a situation that is also affecting food delivery to supermarkets. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed high levels of immigration before Brexit for the situation the country now faces. “People do not want to enter the road transport industry, [they] I dont want to be [truck] drivers precisely because we had that massive immigration approach and reduced wages, reduced the quality of work, “he told reporters. He did not rule out further easing of visa restrictions, but insisted he did not want a return to “low-wage immigration”. The UK government has consistently insisted that lasting solutions to the crisis would be driven by employers offering better wages and conditions. Lack of workers have been exacerbated by the post-Brexit government’s immigration system and are adversely affecting food production, financial services, hospitality and adult social care. Last week, pig farmers said the lack of butchers and drivers has created a residual herd of more than 100,000 animals, which they could be forced to kill. Sharon Braithwaite, Amy Cassidy and Anna Cooban contributed to the report.

