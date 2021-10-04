Nova Scotia vaccination test policy is now in place. Here’s what you need to know – Halifax

Nova Scotia’s final phase of its COVID reopening plan is starting Monday with what officials say is a cautious approach that includes mandatory vaccinations for occupations, such as health workers and teachers by the end of November.

Dr Robert Strang, chief health officer, said vaccination would be required for a wide range of public employees, including hospital and long-term care staff, doctors, assistants, teachers and other educational staff.

Strang said those employees will have to provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 30 or risk being put on unpaid administrative leave.

Unvaccinated workers will be required to participate in a vaccine education program before the deadline, and all new employees in the mandated occupations will need to be fully vaccinated.

The Delta variant has influenced our epidemiology. The fourth wave is taking its toll across the country and is now in Nova Scotia, Prime Minister Tim Houston said on September 29th.

We can remove some limitations with the added protection of full vaccine protocol evidence and our high vaccination rates. ”

Proof of full vaccination will be required for people who are 12 years of age or older in order to participate in non-core events and activities that bring people together, such as going to restaurants, movies, sporting events, shows theaters, social events and gyms

Here you have everything you need to know how to navigate the new system.

What is the evidence of vaccination?

People who received their COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia receive a digital copy of their “Nova Scotia COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate” by email. The digital copy includes the date, time, location, type, brand and lot number of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Within the province, people can use their Nova Scotia COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate, which is not a vaccination passport, to show proof of vaccination.

People can also get them Nova Scotia COVID-19 Online Vaccination Test or call 1-833-797-7772 (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

As of October 1, Nova Scotia approved the standard vaccination format test developed by the federal government. The format can be downloaded online and includes a QR code.

People can also print the vaccination certificate and even use the original Nova Scotia vaccine registration format. Those who have been vaccinated in other jurisdictions can also show evidence from there.

In some cases, a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, will be required to verify that the person is showing proof of their vaccination.

Vaccination certification is not required for children 11 years of age and younger who participate in event activities with a fully vaccinated adult.

Where am I required to show evidence of vaccination?

Nova Scots will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination to attend or participate in discretionary, non-essential events, activities and services that bring people together, including:

Full service restaurants where customers sit at tables to be served, both inside and in the courtyard

Food establishments (such as fast food and cafes) where people sit down to eat and drink, both indoors and in the backyard (excluding food for eating, traveling by car or distribution)

Licensed beverage companies (for drinks) (such as bars, wine cellars, distillery test rooms, artisanal toilets and beverage manufacturers), both inside and in the yard.

Casinos and gambling facilities, both indoors and outdoors

Fitness facilities (such as gyms and yoga studios) and sports and recreation facilities (such as arenas, swimming pools and large multi-purpose recreational facilities)

Businesses and organizations that offer indoor and outdoor recreational activities and entertainment (such as climbing facilities, dance classes, rescue rooms, carts, indoor arcades, indoor play areas, music lessons, ceramic painting, shooting ranges and outdoor adventures )

Indoor and outdoor festivals, special events and art and culture events (such as theatrical performances, concerts and cinemas), unless they are outdoor events held in a public space without a specific entry point (like Nocturne)

Indoor and outdoor sports practice, games, competitions and tournaments (participants and spectators)

School-based in-house and out-of-school extracurricular activities, including sports

Bus, boats and walking tours

Museums, Nova Scotia Art Gallery and public library programs

Internal and external events and activities such as receptions, social events, conferences and trainings organized by a business or organization

Wedding ceremonies and funerals inside and outside (including receptions and visits) organized by a business or organization

Community meetings in rented spaces or where the public can be present (such as annual general meetings of businesses or organizations)

Training organized by a business or organization (such as driver training or courses offered by a training business) and any training using a rental space

According to the province, according to the protocol, proof of vaccination is not required for the staff of businesses and organizations that provide events and activities, however, proof of vaccination is required for volunteers who host, direct or organize events and activities.

Which non-essential services or places can I access without a vaccine passport:

Proof of full vaccination is not required for most countries that do not hold formal gatherings and places that provide essential, non-discretionary services and activities, including:

Retail Stores

Financial institutions

Professional services such as accountants and lawyers

Personal services such as hairdressers, barbers, spas, nail salons and body art institutions

Health care services and health professions such as doctor’s offices, dental care, massage therapy and physiotherapy

Rental accommodations such as hotel rooms, villas and campsites

Trust services

Preschool activities up to the 12th grade based on school and field trips that take place during the school day (unless a field trip is for an event or activity where proof of full vaccination is required), before and after school programs and school buses

Post-secondary institutions (universities, NSCCs, private career colleges and language schools) if they are not hosting events or activities attended by the public

Mental health and addiction support groups

Business meetings and other workplace activities involving people who regularly work together and where the public is not present (unless it is in a rented space)

Meetings required by law, where public participation can not be done virtually (such as municipal council meetings where citizens have a democratic right to participate)

Safety training required for a person’s work and cannot be done virtually

Places where government services are provided (such as Access Nova Scotia)

Food banks, shelters, family resource centers and daily adult programs for seniors and people with disabilities

Informal gatherings in a private residence

General access to public libraries (such as borrowing books and using computers)

Public transport

What rules apply to people visiting outside the province?

Nova Scotia is reinstating border controls.

As of Monday, anyone coming to Nova Scotia from other parts of Canada will need to fill out the Nova Scotia Secure Registration form.

Isolation of travelers will be based on vaccination status and testing. People who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival do not need to be isolated, but testing is recommended.

People who are not fully vaccinated should be isolated for at least seven days and get two negative test results in Nova Scotia to stop isolation after seven days. They should be lab-based tests, not quick tests.

PremierTim Houston said the county has no initial plans to have an enforcement team to ensure compliance with the new rule, as it expects businesses to voluntarily adopt measures to check people’s vaccine documents.

Penalties for non-compliance have also not yet been set, although they may still be, the prime minister said in early September.

“If we start to realize that there will be some kind of problem, or if (non-compliance with vaccination rules) actually happens, we will address it,” he told a conference on COVID-19 on September 9th.

Meanwhile, the police are still authorized to carry out orders under the Health Protection Act such as collection restrictions, social distancing and isolation requirements.

For example, any person at a large gathering that exceeds public health orders could be fined $ 2,000. If businesses and organizations do not follow public health measures, they could be fined $ 7,500. Numerous fines can be imposed every day if an individual, business or organization does not comply.

-With files from The Canadian Press

