Alberta reported more COVID-19 cases in September than every month before, data show

September was definitely Alberta’s worst month for the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial data suggest.

More Albertans were tested positive for COVID-19 than in any previous month, and records were set for hospital admissions and ICUs. September was also the deadliest month since the second wave of the pandemic.

Craig Jenne, a professor of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, says the more infectious delta variant combined with delayed government action and insufficient public health measures and failure to achieve herd immunity through vaccination are the causes main of the situation.

“When we pulled out of the restrictions, the virus was able to exploit it and really move very fast through the unvaccinated,” Jenne said.

Alberta reported 45,665 cases of COVID-19 last month, accounting for more than 15 percent of all known cases in the province since the pandemic began.

Hospital admissions peaked at 1,122 on September 27, while the number of patients in intensive care reached 268 on September 28.

Meanwhile, 259 Albertans died of the disease last month. More deaths in a single month were reported last November and December, and in January.

The lower death toll indicates vaccine efficacy, Jenne said.

“In areas without vaccine coverage, this delta variant is really causing devastation. And tragically, we are losing lives at an extremely alarming rate over the last two weeks here in Alberta.”

Getting the vaccine appeared last summer, but has increased since the Alberta vaccination test was announced.

As of September 30, 74.5 percent of Albanians aged 12 and over have received two doses of the vaccine; 83.8 percent received a blow.

Alberta delayed imposing restrictions

People were more wary of the new coronavirus a year ago, Jenne said.

The data show that Alberta reported 4,213 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in September 2020. As the second wave worsened, stricter protocols were implemented, he explained.

It did not happen so fast this time.

Alberta waited too long to bring in the current restrictions which are less stringent than those imposed last year and there were more instances in the community before the restrictions were imposed, he said.

Most of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on July 1st. As cases dwindled, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said, “We finally have the upper hand in the virus,” and moved on to reopen the economy.

Soon, the province began to move to its endemic response, planning to remove almost all COVID-19 protocols by August 16th.

Public health experts warned against the move as the delta variant spread to other jurisdictions. Specific details following the province’s decision have not yet been made public.

Plans were eventually delayed. The data show that more than 5,000 people became infected with COVID-19 in the first two weeks of August.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer for health, cited the increase in hospital admissions and cases of delta variants in pediatric patients for the break.

Alberta Health Services began postponing operations in late August after the increase in hospital admissions. The AHS announced more delays in September due to growing strain on the health system.

On September 3, after the known active cases reached 13,970, the province announced an underwear mask and curfew mandate for alcohol sales. He recommended that unvaccinated people limit their close contacts and that employers discontinue plans to return to work.

The province also announced it would pay $ 100 for people to be vaccinated.

On September 15, active cases totaled 18,641. Kenney declared a public health emergency, introduced numerous public health measures, and announced a trial of the vaccination program.

He also apologized for handling the fourth wave by the government.

Tyler Shandro later resigned as health minister on September 21 and Jason Copping took office.

Officials continue to strive to build capacity in the health care system. Postponed to the doorstep for weeks, hospitals may choose to transfer patients out of the province.

Alberta is waiting for medical personnel from the military, the Canadian Red Cross and Newfoundland and Labrador to arrive, in the hope that they will help increase the ICU’s capacity.

The Alberta government has strongly opposed the imposition of new austerity measures, which some have described as a blaze, despite calls from many health professionals.

The model predicts the peak of the 4th wave in mid-October

Independent predictions by Dean Karlen , a professor of physics at the University of Victoria and a member of the BC COVID-19 Modeling Group, suggests that cases in Alberta could be traced around mid-October.

The number of cases is growing more slowly, probably due to public health measures and increased vaccine reception, Karlen said.

“If continued behavior is maintained, then one would expect a turnover in the coming weeks,” he said, noting that the full impact of the restrictions has not yet been shown in the data.

Hospital admissions and ICU admissions will remain high, or increase, for the next week or two, Jenne said. They should start to fall as daily cases decrease.

Jenne suggests that the key is to get more Albertans vaccinated. In the short term, he said, they should consider being more cautious than required by public health measures because those measures “are the first minimum”.