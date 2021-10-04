UK electricity generation will be without fossil fuels by 2035, says Boris Johnson | Energy industry





The Prime Minister has confirmed plans to eliminate fossil fuels from electricity generation in the UK by 2035. Speaking during the Conservative party conference, Boris Johnson said the proposed change would help decarbonize the UK while mitigating the impact of the kind of gas price fluctuations that have fueled fears of a winter energy crisis in the weeks The last. What I am saying is that we can do for all our energy production by 2035 what we were doing with internal combustion engines in vehicles by 2030, he said, during a visit to a Railway Network site in Manchester. And what he was also saying is that by 2035, seeing the progress being made in wind power, where we now lead the world in offshore wind, seeing what we can do with other renewable resources , capturing and storing carbon with hydrogen potentially, we think we can reach the end of clean energy production by 2035. The UK produced 43% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2020, but gas-fired power plants still make up a significant share. While the prime minister confirmed plans to decarbonize the grid, gas provided just under a third of UK electricity demand, at 11.4GW, according to National Grid data. Britain’s reliance on gas, for heating as well as electricity, has been highlighted by rising prices that have sparked warnings of a winter energy crisis, with households facing desperate choices as bills rise. A dozen power suppliers have been destroyed this year and more failures are predicted despite an increase in the government-proposed bill limit. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow the Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Johnson said removing gas from electricity generation would help protect against future price increases. The advantage of this is that it means that, for the first time, the UK is not dependent on hydrocarbons coming from abroad with all the shocks in hydrocarbon prices and the risk it poses to people’s pockets and to the consumer, he said. . We will rely on our clean energy production, which will also help us keep costs down.

