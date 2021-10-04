Gladys Berejiklian approached senior Liberals to run for Warringah federal headquarters | Gladys Berejiklian

Outgoing New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has been summoned by top liberals in the state to run for Warringah federal headquarters.

Some federal lawmakers say Berejiklian is seriously considering a proposal to move to federal politics, but believes she wants to wait until the investigation by the independent anti-corruption commission is completed.

Berejiklian’s supporters are convinced that the Icac investigation will clear her of any wrongdoing, while Berejiklian has insisted that she has always acted with integrity.

It is understood that the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is aware of the approach to Berejiklian regarding Warringah, which would give the Coalition a strong chance to regain the place of the blue bar, currently held by the independent Zali Steggall.

Willoughby’s Berejiklians state electorate is adjacent to Warringah, in the federal electorate of North Sydney.

Prior to the election victory at Steggalls 2019, the northern beach site was held by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott for 26 years and had not had a primary liberal vote below 50% since 1983.

It is now held by Steggall by a margin of 7.2%.

Former NSW Prime Minister Mike Baird had previously been announced as a potential candidate for the Liberals, but he ruled that out in April this year.

Liberal MP John Alexander said Gladys Berejiklian would be a huge asset to the federal party if it chose to run.

“I’m thinking more as a player what wealth it would be for the Liberal party,” he told the Guardian Australia.

Bringing in a very confident woman, completely above her ability, would help to address the lack of women in the party. It would be great to pull it off, but it might take some time to repair.

Other party sources said they doubted the Icac issue would be resolved in time for Berejiklian to run for the post, noting that the nominations opened last week. Manly bartender Jane Buncle and a former Morrison councilor, Sasha Grebe, have indicated they will nominate in what is expected to be a fiercely contested default.

Berejiklian declined to comment on the possible move Monday.

The push to install Berejiklian at a key location for the Coalition comes as outgoing Minister of State Transport Andrew Constance also indicates his intention to run for federal parliament at Gilmore’s south coastal headquarters.

Constanta faces some resistance from within the party, however, with South Coast attorney Paul Ell securing strong support from moderate in the branch to run.

On Sunday, Constance announced she would resign from the ministry and as an MP for Bega, and revealed she would run in Gilmore with the support of Scott Morrison.

Constance said he would present his case to members.

I look forward to talking to local branch members, they are the ones who decide on this. I will make my best step, not only in my history and what I have achieved in the last 18 and a half years as a member of the state, but most importantly what I can achieve in the future, Constance told Guardian Australia .

Nominations for the place open on November 1st and close on November 19th.

But as the process prepares to take place by default, some senior party sources say an intervention will be needed to ensure Constance is defaulted if Ell is not persuaded to stand aside.

They believe Constanta is the key to winning the Gilmore from Labor, with the integral seat in the Coalition strategy to win seats in NSW to offset the expected losses elsewhere.

A factional roundtable has already been set up in NSW to negotiate the outcome in a number of countries, including the venues held in Reid, Mitchell and North Sydney, where challenges for seated MPs had emerged.

The roundtable includes representatives of factions from the state and federal parliaments, state director Chris Stone, state president Philip Ruddock and Morrisons chief private secretary Yaron Finkelstein.

It is likely that these countries will not go to a vote of branch members, with the party expected to blame the blockages and limited time before the election for the decision, and stressing the need for stability and security around the sitting members.

The party is also looking for a Conservative candidate to run for Hughes’s seat against former Liberal Craig Kelly, who moved to the main bank earlier this year and will run under the Clive Palmers United Australia flag.

Gilmore Labor MP Fiona Phillips accused the Liberals of talking about themselves after the Circumstances were announced.

Phillips, who entered parliament in 2019 after members of the local Liberal party split over Morrison’s decision to parachute Warren Mundine as a candidate, told the Guardian Australia on Monday that he had seen them all before in Gilmore.

Just because someone is proposing does not mean they will be pre-elected as a Liberal party candidate, Phillips said, nodding his head against possible opposition to Constance.

I think the Coalition is more concerned about talking about themselves and you saw that again yesterday, she said, about his resignation.

Circumstances Bega state headquarters, which stretches from Batemans Bay in the north to Bega, Merimbula and Eden in the south, had a high public profile during the black summer fires.

The Phillips headquarters in Gilmore extends from Kiama and Shoalhaven in the north and overlaps the Bega electorate just off the south coast of Eurobodalla, in Batemans Bay, Mogo, Moruya and Tuross Head.

On Sunday, Constance said in a statement that he wanted to continue representing his local community on issues such as new hospital developments, and ensure the community is heard on vital projects such as the Milton-Ulladulla and Moruya bypasses.

I love our region, its people and I can no longer be proud to continue to serve. From black wine to pandemic, we are the strongest and most resilient communities you can ever see.

Morrison said Constance has an outstanding local reputation and plenty to offer at the federal level, especially given his experience in the NSW government. He says it directly and would become an excellent member of our team.

In 2020, Constance announced that it intended to abandon state policy once the fire recovery was complete. This is the second attempt in as many years by Constance to enter federal politics and follows his interrupted attempt to run for Eden-Monaro.

The coalition is keen to recover both Gilmore, held by Phillips with a margin of 2.6%, and Eden Monaro, held by Workers Kristy McBain with 0.4%.