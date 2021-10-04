6 arrested so far on the largest fentanyl bust in Guelph police history





Guelph police say they seized over $ 500,000 in illegal drugs and made several arrests in what they are calling the largest fentanyl bust in service history. The seven-month investigation began with an opioid overdose death and involved multiple units on duty, police said in a press release Monday. Read more: Toronto police seize $ 61 million worth of drugs to get rid of international drug smuggling ring “The purpose of the investigation was to identify the fentanyl supply chains coming to Guelph and disrupt these chains by causing further damage to our community as well as others,” police said. “Three independent fentanyl supply chains were identified during this project and the responsible parties have been arrested or will be arrested.” The investigation led officers to several municipalities in southwestern Ontario, and investigators worked with other services including Toronto Police, York Regional Police, Woodstock Police, and Waterloo Regional Police. The story goes down the ad At least 15 search warrants and other court warrants were issued, which led investigators to three addresses. The search warrant was conducted at two locations in Toronto on Sept. 14 and one location in Guelph on Sept. 15. Six people have been arrested so far and charged with 110 offenses related to weapons and drug trafficking, while police have issued arrest warrants for five other men. A man and a woman are from Guelph while the other 11 are from the Toronto area, police said. The age of the suspects varies from 19 to 60 years old. None of the suspects, including those who have not yet been arrested, were identified.















2:03

Toronto police uncover the largest international drug bust in its history





Toronto police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history, June 22, 2021

Police said they seized 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 907 grams of crystal meta and 288 grams of cocaine worth about $ 500,000. The story goes down the ad Read more: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine and weapons in Durham County bust Officers also seized a saw-loading rifle with a high-capacity magazine, three rounds of ammunition and $ 15,000 in Canadian currency. “This is the largest fentanyl seizure ever by the Guelph Police Service and is equivalent to nearly 100,000 doses taken by road, each of which has the potential to be fatal,” police said. “Projects like this are successful because of the teamwork and perseverance of investigators and their passion to make Guelph a safer community.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

