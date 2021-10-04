NS reports 86 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including cases discovered since the last update on Friday.

The active case load in the province is now 231, with 16 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

As of Monday, 75.2 per cent of young Scots have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 67 are in the central area, 13 are in the western area, five are in the northern area and one is in the eastern area.

Public Health said there continues to be community spread in the central area, mostly among unvaccinated people aged 20 to 40 who are going to social gatherings.

The province said that over the past three days, seven schools were notified of an exposure at their school. Complement the schools that have had exhibitions over the last month is available herewith

Vaccines outside the province are now accepted in NS

Nova Scots and permanent residents who were vaccinated in a province, territory or other country, or through a workplace vaccination program, can now add those vaccine records to their Nova Scotia immunization test.

People can submit their vaccine documentation to a provincial websiteWith It will take about three weeks to get an up-to-date proof of vaccination.

People who are not permanent residents of Nova Scotia, such as students outside the province, people working temporarily in the province and visitors, and who have received both doses of the vaccine outside the province, may not transfer their records to the Nova Scotia system .

New Brunswick reaches new daily levels

New Brunswick saw an increase in cases over the weekend, with 140 new cases and four deaths reported Saturday, a daily all-time maximum for both measures during the pandemic. There were 93 new cases and two new deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 759 active cases in the province.

Forty-five people with COVID-19 are now in hospitals in New Brunswick, including 20 in intensive care.

Several schools across the province have been closed due to an increase in cases.

Atlantic Canada case numbers