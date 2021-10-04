Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths





Ontario is reporting 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 588,612. According to the moon report, 85 cases were registered in Toronto, 88 in the Peel Region and 46 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported less than 35 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 9,754 as two more deaths were on record. Read more: Ontario COVID-19 pandemic mass strippers challenge to be heard in court Meanwhile, 573,854 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,004. The government said 23,667 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 9,314 tests under investigation. The story goes down the ad The test positive was two percent on Monday, the same as on Sunday. Ontario reported 146 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (two to two from the day before) with 159 patients in intensive care units (down to four) and 104 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down for three). Vaccination rates were not available Monday due to technical issues, the health ministry said. Cases between students and staff in Ontario schools Meanwhile,show government figuresthere are currently 816 of the 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case. On Monday, Ontario reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 in schools with 133 among students and 11 among staff. There are 1,637 active infections in both students and staff. Five schools have been closed as a result of positive cases. The story goes down the ad See the link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8240969/ontario-covid-cases-numbers-coronavirus-october-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

