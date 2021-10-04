UN climate conference: Pope, religious leaders sign joint appeal ahead of summit

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders on Monday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious goals at the forthcoming UN Climate Conference, while vowing to do their part to lead the faithful. their in more consistent behavior.

“We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children,” said the appeal, which was signed at an official ceremony at the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to COP26 conference chairman Alok Sharma.

For religious leaders, caring for the environment is a moral imperative to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to support the communities most vulnerable to climate change.

It’s an argument that Francesco has repeatedly and comprehensively made in a 2015 encyclical, “Praise be to Him” ​​and echoed the moon by imams, rabbis, patriarchs and veneers who shared how the traditions of their faith interpreted the call, many of them insisted that faith and science must listen to each other to save the planet.

“Faith and Science: An Appeal to COP26” is the latest initiative to gather momentum and anger ahead of October 31-November. The 12th Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which experts say is an opportunity to curb greenhouse gas emissions. It follows a youth climate summit in Milan last week and an earlier appeal by three Christian leaders: Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians around the world, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

They were joined on Monday by leaders of other major religious groups representing Sunni and Shiite Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism and more.

The Dalai Lama was visibly absent. The Vatican has excluded the Tibetan spiritual leader from interfaith events for years for not antagonizing China, and an appeal seeking to be heard by a major polluter like Beijing is no exception.

The Glasgow Summit aims to provide more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with the aim of keeping it at 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The event also focuses on mobilizing funding and protecting vulnerable communities and natural habitats.

Pope Francis is expected to attend, although the Vatican has not yet confirmed his presence.

The Vatican event was co-organized by the Holy See and the two countries that led to the Glasgow summit: the reception by Britain and Italy, which currently chairs Group 20. The complaint was drafted during months of discussions between religious leaders and scholars.

Bishop Frederick Shoo, president of the Lutheran Church of Tanzania, quoted Martin Luther in describing his call to plant trees on Mount Kilimanjaro, which earned him the nickname “Bishop of the Trees.”

“Even if I knew I was going to die tomorrow … I was going to plant a tree today,” Shoo said, paraphrasing the 16th-century Luther who broke away from the Catholic Church.

Francesco arrived at the Blessing Hall with Bartholomew at his side, and then greeted each of the delegates as a string quartet played Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Usually Francesco passes without a mask inside the Vatican, but he threw a mask on his face on Monday, as other delegates did.

He was scheduled to deliver a long speech, but gave only a brief welcome and then left the floor to others, beginning with Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the imam of the Al-Azhar Center for Sunni Teaching in Cairo. Al-Tayyeb called on Muslim youth and religious scholars to “perform their religious duty” by taking responsibility for the crisis.

The event was a global gathering of faith leaders, almost all male, including some who are rarely in the same room due to long theological differences. But there was the patriarch of Istanbul, Bartholomew, calling for continued dialogue as he signed a joint appeal alongside Patriarch Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church, who used his two-minute speech to call for repentance for all the harm of already done.

“It must be remembered that the current ecological situation is caused, among other factors, by the desire of some to profit at the expense of others, as well as by the desire of unjust enrichment,” Hilarion said.

In the appeal, the leaders urged political leaders to adopt measures to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius and for the countries most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions to provide “substantial financial support” to the most vulnerable communities.

For their part, they pledged to promote environmentally conscious educational and cultural initiatives and encourage their believers to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.

In his speech, Welby said over the past 100 years, humanity had “declared war” on creation and now must repent not only of building a green economy, but of bringing justice to the global south.

“I’re out of time,” Welby said at the end of his speech. “The world just has enough time to get that right.”