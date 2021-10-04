Drivers clash with British Insulate activists blocking three London streets | Climate crisis





UK activists have staged three roadblocks in the morning in central London, leading to dozens of arrests and confrontations with drivers stuck in heavy traffic at the height of the rush hour. The climate activist group said 54 supporters had blocked Hanger Lane in north London, the Blackwall Tunnel in south-east London and the Wandsworth Bridge in south-west London as they launched a fourth week of their campaign for government action. home insulation. Disappointment on the road blocks led to confrontations with drivers. In one video shared by LBC a woman cried as she prayed to the protesters, telling them she needed to go to her sick mother. She is in the ambulance, she is going to the hospital in Canterbury, do you think I am stupid? she said. I have to go to the hospital, please let me go. This is not okay … How can you be so selfish? At Wandsworth Bridge, people pulled protesters from the street. In a video shared by TalkRadio a man is heard saying: There is an ambulance, you slander the fool, get out of the way, while the others pull the activists away. Responding to the video, Insulate Britain issued a statement saying: We share the frustration of people being late on the streets today. Does our government know what to do? Street disorder today suggests the opposite. The UK protests could end immediately, the government has a choice: make a meaningful statement we can trust to insulate our homes, or make the decision to imprison those people most afraid of destroying their country rather than by fines. or a sentence of six months. Metropolitan police said their officers were deployed quickly. As roads remain open, there are major disruptions in all four slow-moving locations as work is underway to remove those who have climbed the road, the force said. in a tweetwith Thirty-eight arrests were made, according to the latest update from the force, which added: We consider the protests of this nature unreasonable and are acting as soon as possible to minimize the disruption caused to members of the public who use roads. Hitting the three main road links within the London metropolitan area seems to have been an evolution of the Insulate Britains strategy. Over the past three weeks, the group has targeted connections with London on the M25 and M4, and the port of Dover. Asked if there had been a conscious change in approach, a spokesman said: Actions speak for themselves. The government took a new order last week banning UK members from blocking traffic and access to motorways and major A roads in and around London. But orders and arrests have not stopped activists, who have vowed to continue until the government meets their demands. Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce the legislation at the Conservative party conference this week to crack down on roadblocks.

