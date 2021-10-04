UK fuel crisis could continue for another week despite military aid | Supply chain crisis

The UK fuel crisis could last another week, fuel sellers have warned, as drivers of military tankers took to the streets to ease pressure on petrol stations.

One in five preliminary fields in London and the south-east of England were still without fuel on Monday, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association, compared with just 8% in the rest of the country where the shortage appears to have ended.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of PRA, said national fuel supplies were improving. But the situation is still challenging in the south-east of England and the capital, where around 62% of front yards on Monday had petrol and diesel on offer, compared with 86% in the rest of the country.

Balmer said the persistent shortages in the south-east were due to the larger population and lower number of gas stations per capita. He told Sky News that it could take up to 10 days a week for the interior fields to be refilled, even with the help of the armed forces, who are set to supply fuel amid the national shortage of HGV executives.

Nearly 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, began deploying on Monday after training at transport sites across the country over the past week. They will be used to send fuel to the front fields that are still struggling to meet demand or are dry after the purchase increase.

Balmer said many of its members had been left without fuel since the start of the panic purchase, including BP prejudices. Some of our members tell us they have been without fuel for a few days some more than a week now, he said. One of the situations seems to be worse with BP, but we know they are correcting it.

He added that extending visas for HGV foreign executives until March would also help, as well as improving conditions for attracting new recruits and unlocking the large number of driver applications and returning job applications to DVLA. .

The EG Group announced on Monday afternoon that it was removing its 30th limit for fuel purchases as the situation at its front has improved, although there were still challenges in its countries in the south and south-east of England.

Downing Street said fuel stocks had continued to improve over the weekend, with more fuel being distributed than being used. The official spokesman for the prime ministers said: “This is a stable picture for a few days now.

The spokesman added that officials fully appreciate the ongoing challenges, especially in London and the south-east, and how frustrating it must be. That is why they were doing everything possible, including using armed forces personnel, to increase supply more. .

The spokesman said the initial request for assistance from the armed forces would take 31 days, but that the government would remain committed to the industry regarding the next steps.

The price of oil rose on Monday after the OPEC + group decided to stick to its plan to increase supplies only gradually, despite pressure to pump more.

Brent crude oil rose 2.5% to reach $ 82 a barrel for the first time since October 2018, while U.S. crude oil reached its seven-year high of over $ 78 a barrel.