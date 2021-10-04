The Nova Scotia Police Officer is expanding to New Brunswick

The Nova Scotia Police Officer, Serious Incident Response Team, will investigate cases involving officers in New Brunswick under a new agreement in principle between the two provincial governments announced Monday.

New Brunswick has for years relied on agencies outside its borders to enter and investigate when there is a serious incident involving police. SIR has conducted some of those investigations, but the new deal will formalize the deal.

The team’s mandate is to investigate serious incidents arising from police actions, including death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and “other matters of public interest”. It is independent, and in Nova Scotia could file charges against police officers.

SIRT Director Felix Cacchione said a lot of logistics will need to be worked on now and when the deal goes into effect next year. He said the team will be looking for three or four investigators, which is double the current number.

“We did not have the manpower to cover the last two incidents in New Brunswick and we had to refer them to other outside agencies,” Cacchione said.

Chantel Moore, 26, and Rodney Levi, 48, were shot and killed by police in New Brunswick eight days away. (CBC)

Those cases are the deaths of Chantal Moore and Rodney Levi, who were both shot by police within each other’s days in June 2020.

Cacchione said the Quebec oversight agency that eventually took over the Moore case was able to send eight investigators and its forensic team.

Cacchione said he would prefer to have at least some of the new investigators stationed in New Brunswick, citing the long reaction times when investigators were sent by Halifax.

He said for cases in the Edmundston or Campbellton areas north of New Brunswick, it would take investigators at least eight hours just to get there from Halifax. He noted that SIRT investigated a case along the side of the Trans-Canadian Highway.

“That scene has to be held until the arrival of SIRT investigators, the arrival of the forensic identification team and that posed a problem,” he said. “Trans-Canada must close.”

Cacchione said the new arrangement would also require legislative changes. He said SIRT investigators are not currently recognized as peace officers in New Brunswick and must obtain special permission from the county Department of Justice whenever they go there.

He said the New Brunswick process is also different because the Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office has to file any charges, while he has the power in Nova Scotia to file charges without the Crown’s approval. He said he would like to see changes to the New Brunswick system so that SIRT operates under the same rules in both provinces.