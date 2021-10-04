International
The Nova Scotia Police Officer is expanding to New Brunswick
The Nova Scotia Police Officer, Serious Incident Response Team, will investigate cases involving officers in New Brunswick under a new agreement in principle between the two provincial governments announced Monday.
New Brunswick has for years relied on agencies outside its borders to enter and investigate when there is a serious incident involving police. SIR has conducted some of those investigations, but the new deal will formalize the deal.
The team’s mandate is to investigate serious incidents arising from police actions, including death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and “other matters of public interest”. It is independent, and in Nova Scotia could file charges against police officers.
SIRT Director Felix Cacchione said a lot of logistics will need to be worked on now and when the deal goes into effect next year. He said the team will be looking for three or four investigators, which is double the current number.
“We did not have the manpower to cover the last two incidents in New Brunswick and we had to refer them to other outside agencies,” Cacchione said.
Those cases are the deaths of Chantal Moore and Rodney Levi, who were both shot by police within each other’s days in June 2020.
Cacchione said the Quebec oversight agency that eventually took over the Moore case was able to send eight investigators and its forensic team.
Cacchione said he would prefer to have at least some of the new investigators stationed in New Brunswick, citing the long reaction times when investigators were sent by Halifax.
He said for cases in the Edmundston or Campbellton areas north of New Brunswick, it would take investigators at least eight hours just to get there from Halifax. He noted that SIRT investigated a case along the side of the Trans-Canadian Highway.
“That scene has to be held until the arrival of SIRT investigators, the arrival of the forensic identification team and that posed a problem,” he said. “Trans-Canada must close.”
Cacchione said the new arrangement would also require legislative changes. He said SIRT investigators are not currently recognized as peace officers in New Brunswick and must obtain special permission from the county Department of Justice whenever they go there.
He said the New Brunswick process is also different because the Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office has to file any charges, while he has the power in Nova Scotia to file charges without the Crown’s approval. He said he would like to see changes to the New Brunswick system so that SIRT operates under the same rules in both provinces.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-police-watchdog-expanding-to-new-brunswick-1.6198843
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]