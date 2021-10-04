Pandora newspapers expose how rich and famous worlds hide their wealth with tax evasion schemes





The uber rich also protect their wealth through elaborate purchases of real estate, yachts, planes and … [+] life insurance.

Getty

We always say that the rich are manipulating the system. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what they’re doing, but it feels like they’re regularly plotting and bypassing rules to beautify their fortune. A new successful report, called Pandora Newspaper, now proves that our suspicions have been substantiated. This report exposed the way in which powerful politicians, billionaires and celebrities have used offshore accounts and other measures to hide trillions of dollars over the past 25 years. Many have done so legally through tax accountants, attorneys, offshore tax havens, and exploiting gaps. Pandora Newspapers found that in addition to politicians and celebrities, religious leaders, drug dealers, successful business owners, doctors and wealthy people have hidden their investments in large yachts, mega-mansions, high-end properties in beach and other hard to find assets. The voluminous Pandora documents are one of the largest journalistic collaborations in the world. Over 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries were involved. The investigation began with a leak of confidential data from offshore service providers. These are professionals who specialize in caring for their wealthy clients. Lawyers, accountants and money managers set up shell companies, trusts, foundations and other entities in countries that have little or no taxes and are lenient when it comes to asking questions about cash flow. These entities help hide the identities of the rich and famous. The community of bankers, agents and professionals makes it difficult for regulators, the press and the public to control their assets. The wealthy internationals have companies registered in easily regulated jurisdictions, such as the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong, Belize and Panama. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The wealthy with uber also protect their wealth through elaborate purchases of real estate, yachts, planes and life insurance. Moving money between bank accounts, assets and inheritance planning, getting involved in a complex financial engineering network, help them pay their fair share of taxes. Some of the documents suggest the possibility of financial crimes, including money laundering. The Pandora documents are different from the Panama Papers, when about five years ago, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and more than 100 media partners around the globe published an investigation that tipped off financial machinations, global political corruption and wealth inequality. . According to Reuters, the massive leak of financial documents was published by several major Sunday news organizations suspected of linking world leaders to secret wealth stores, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin. E Washington Post, part of the consortium, also reported on one of the pleasant stories stemming from the report. A Russian woman, Svetlana Krivonogikh, became the owner of an apartment in Monaco bought through an offshore vehicle involved on the Caribbean island of Tortola. The real estate purchase in April 2003 was just weeks after she gave birth to a daughter. It was alleged that Krivonogikh was in a secret, long-term relationship with Putin. You may be surprised that Americans did not show up prominently in the Pandora Papers. This can be attributed to the fact that the US has a host of ways for multimillionaires and billionaires to engage in tax evasion schemes, legally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackkelly/2021/10/04/the-pandora-papers-exposed-how-the-worlds-rich-and-famous-hide-their-wealth-with-tax-avoidance-schemes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos