Don Martin: On a national day of indigenous reflection, Prime Minister Trudeau sees only his own

OTTAWA – The way a government pilot says it, there is always a complication when Justin Trudeau is flying to Tofino aboard the Challenger government plane.

His surfboard is a very difficult fit in a cramped luggage room already filled with special family food, the pilot was shown.

But the prime minister was carrying much heavier and more difficult political baggage when he set out for Tofino to sail on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, leaving behind his communications office to issue a deceptive itinerary showing him who was staying in Ottawa.

On a day dedicated to indigenous reflection, Justin Trudeau showed that he was fascinated only by his own.

Consider the stark contrast after the election from just six years ago.

Trudeaus’s first public event in 2015 was to cheerfully welcome the first wave of Syrians in Canada, producing the world’s first invaluable optics as a signal of a fresh start by Canada’s fresh-faced prime minister.

His first big post-election title 2021? Going through the movements of knowing the deep feast He created the day BEFORE it happened, the better to get out of the city because the surf had set up.

You could not have created a higher atmosphere of the upper crust right if Trudeau were to jump on a pony for a polo match before leaving with hounds for a small fox hunt.

Such an extraordinary vacuum of common political sense at the top of this pyramid of extended government staff can only be caused by one of three things.

Or his advisers have all come up with a third case of planning blindness and inability to communicate.

Or the prime minister was warned of the brutal optics of flying directly over the burial sites of residential schools to reach some of the major surf beaches and chose to ignore them anyway.

Or his staff is too scared to red flag even the heaviest oversight in a super sensitive dossier that requires every word in every statement to be verified by a dozen bureaucrats.

None of the above warns well that a prime minister will lay the groundwork for a third and what is becoming an increasingly visible term in office.

Now, to be fair, the Tofino attraction is understandable. The weather forecast for the west coast of Vancouver Island today is fairly windy enough to set up some pleasant waves.

If Trudeau could push some surfboards on the plane for the kids, his family would enjoy a well-deserved break after an emotionally difficult campaign which endured protests with nuts and gravel-throwing idiots.

But choosing one day to start a vacation was the political version of a sweep in a tidal wave, a mess that crashes, crashes and destroys the end that should shake it and embarrass it more than a 24-hour news cycle.

After all, it was challenging enough to motivate people there in the real world to mark a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as something more than just another federal holiday that most Canadians have not taken.

To many Canadians, it seemed like something to get rid of shoulders just like their prime. Worst of all, however, Trudeau is not going anywhere that was not planned weeks ago by an army of paid staff to make his bids.

In other words, it was a carefully crafted pre-meditated snub.

If we were not in the era of flight tracking applications, where his Challenger aircraft is marked with the CanForce One exclamation mark while on board, Trudeau could and probably would have slipped into Tofino without being detected.

And so, we got back to more of Trudeaus asking for forced apologies, motivated primarily by retroactive remorse for the capture.

But the truth is that Justin Trudeau’s behavior in what should have been a solemn day of recovery cannot be reconciled with the behavior of the Prime Minister of Canada.

That is the conclusion.