



Lars Vilks, an artist and free speech activist whose cartoon drawing of the Prophet Muhammad on a dog’s body in 2007 made him the target of numerous assassination attempts, was killed in a car accident in Sweden on Sunday, he said. police. Mr Vilks, who had been under police protection since 2010, was heading to his home in southern Sweden when the civilian police vehicle he was traveling in overturned and collided with a truck, killing Mr Vilks. Vilks, 75, and his two bodyguards, police said. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries. “We are looking at the possibility that it was a tire explosion,” Stefan Sinteus, a regional police official, told a news conference Monday. There is nothing at this point to indicate that this was an assassination attempt. Mr Sinteus said the two officers killed in the accident had worked with Mr Vilks for several years.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon along a four-lane highway in Markaryd, an area about 300 miles southwest of Stockholm. Many Muslims consider Muhammad’s descriptions to be blasphemous, and cartoons like Mr. Vilks’ have provoked widespread reactions over the years. In 2005, a newspaper in Denmark published a cartoon of Muhammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban that touched on violent protests by Muslims. In 2015, Islamic militants attacked the Paris office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which had republished the cartoon, and killed 12 people. Vilks’s black-and-white drawing was published by a regional newspaper in Sweden in 2007 and condemned by Muslims in the country, as well as by the Organization of the Islamic Conference, an umbrella organization of 57 Muslim-majority countries. Mr Vilks then received death threats and an al Qaeda-linked group placed a $ 100,000 reward on his head, forcing him to temporarily move to a secret location.

Mr Vilks was repeatedly threatened after the cartoon was published. In 2010, he was attacked while giving a lecture on free speech at Uppsala University in Sweden. That year, two brothers were also imprisoned after they tried to burn down their house. On one particular occasion, a suicide bomber sent messages to several Swedish news organizations highlighting Mr Vilks before detonating two explosives in central Stockholm, killing himself. In 2015, a gunman in Copenhagen attacked a café where Mr. Vilks was speaking at an event called Art, Blasphemy and Freedom of Expression, killing a filmmaker and injuring three police officers. One of the organizers of the event, Helle Merete Brix, said she believed Mr Vilks had been the intended target, even though he was not harmed by the shooting. Police later said they had shot and killed a man they believed was responsible for the attack on the cafe as well as another attack on a synagogue, where one person was killed. After the attacks, Vilks traveled with armed bodyguards, according to the Associated PressWith Likeshtë how to start a new life, he said. Everything has changed. I have to understand that I can not go home. I should probably find some other place to live. Despite insulting Muslims and threats against his life, Vilks said he had no regrets about the cartoon. I’m actually not interested in offending the prophet, Vilks told The AP in 2010. The point is actually to show that you can. There is nothing so sacred that you can not offend.

