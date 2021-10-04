International
New Zealand Announces Plan to Ease Auckland Blocking Limits: Coronavirus Updates
Mark Mitchell / AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand The New Zealand government on Monday acknowledged what most other countries did long ago: It cannot completely cure the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease blockade restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual approach of zero tolerance to the virus through strict blockages and aggressive tracking of contacts.
Until recently, that elimination strategy had worked extremely well for the country of 5 million, which has reported only 27 deaths from the virus.
As other nations faced rising death tolls and decay, New Zealanders returned to workplaces, schoolyards and sports stadiums safe from any spread of community.
But that all changed when the more contagious delta variant somehow escaped a quarantine facility in August after being brought into the country by a traveler returning from Australia.
Although New Zealand switched to the most severe form of blockage after only one local case was discovered, it was ultimately not enough to completely quell the blast.
One factor may have been that the disease spread to some groups that are usually more wary of the authorities, including gang members and homeless people living in makeshift dwellings.
The spread has increased to more than 1,300 cases, with 29 more detected Monday. Several cases have been found outside Auckland.
Ardern said seven weeks of blockade restrictions in Auckland had helped keep the blast under control.
“For this outbreak, it is clear that long periods of severe restrictions have not led us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “But that’s okay. Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines. Now we have it, so we can start to change the way we do things.”
New Zealand started its vaccination campaign slowly compared to most other developed nations. Tariffs rose in August after the explosion began, but have fallen sharply again since then.
About 65% of New Zealanders have had at least one dose and 40% are fully vaccinated. Among people aged 12 and over, about 79% have had at least one single stroke.
Under the Ardern plan starting Tuesday, the Aucklanders will be able to meet outside with loved ones from another family, early childhood centers will reopen and people will be able to go to the beach.
Dates for a phased reopening of retail stores and subsequent bars and restaurants have not yet been set.
Ardern said the elimination strategy had served the country extremely well, but the government always aimed to eventually switch to vaccine protection, an accelerated change from the “game changer” delta variant.
The government elimination approach was widely supported by New Zealand, but was facing growing criticism. Over the weekend, hundreds of people came out to rallies to protest the blockade.
Opposition lawmaker Chris Bishop said the government had no clear strategy for dealing with the blast other than total surrender.
But Ardern said most measures would remain in place to keep the blast under control, including full contact tracking and isolation of those infected.
“There is a good reason for us to feel optimistic about the future,” Ardern said. “But we can not rush.”
