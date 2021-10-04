England eases Covid international travel restrictions





LONDON Britain on Monday effective coronavirus restrictions in England on international travel at home and abroad and eased testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals, citing the success of its vaccination campaign. The change, which took effect at 4 a.m. local time, replaced a three-level traffic light-inspired system with a single red list of places and territories that pose the highest risk. Critics had complained that the old system which periodically involved the government changing countries’ risk status and leaving the British to try to understand the final rules during the holidays, had caused confusion within the travel industry.

“We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to be safely reopened and remains open for good,” said Grant Shapps, Britain’s transport secretary, in a statement. businesses and the travel sector. Mr. Shapps attributed this move to the vaccination rate; 67 per cent of the UK population is fully vaccinated.

Under the new rules, fully vaccinated travelers entering England will not be required to undergo a pre-departure coronavirus test when returning from a country not on the red list. And although travelers still have to pay for a test they will do the second day after their return, starting later this month, the government said it would accept less expensive rapid tests on the polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR. The achievements that turned out positive, however, would still need to be isolated and do a PCR test, which would be genomically sorted to help identify new variants, the government said. Testing and quarantine requirements for those who are not fully vaccinated remain the same as the rules for those entering from the red list countries. Following the success of a pilot test involving arrivals from the United States and Europe, the UK will also begin a phased approach to recognizing vaccinations that have been administered in other countries and territories, expanding that list Monday to over 50 countries. , including the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Canada.

Last week, Britain reported an average of 33,779 daily cases and 112 daily deaths, according to a New York Times database. Cases have increased by 16 percent from the average of two weeks ago.

