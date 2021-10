The Ethiopian Parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister

Abiy’s party won a landslide victory in June election He was sworn in with him on Monday and a ceremony was being held later in the capital Addis Ababa, attended by several African heads of state.

President Sahle-Work Zewde told parliament Monday that the government’s priorities included easing inflation – which has reached about 20% this year – and the cost of living, as well as reducing unemployment.

The United Nations has warned that hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing famine in the war-torn northern region of Tigray. Conflict erupted there 11 months ago between federal troops and loyal forces of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls Tigray. Thousands of people have died and more than 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Ethiopia has accused UN officials of diverting aid and communications equipment to the TPLF, failing to demand the return of aid trucks stationed in Tigray, violating security measures and spreading misinformation. The United States also condemned the deportations and warned that it would not hesitate to use unilateral sanctions against those who obstructed humanitarian efforts. Abiy was appointed prime minister by the then ruling coalition in 2018 and promised political and economic reforms. Within months of taking office, he lifted the ban on opposition parties, released tens of thousands of political prisoners, and took steps to open one of Africa’s last untapped markets. His government now faces accusations from rights groups that it is taking away some of the new freedoms it denies. In the June vote, Abiy’s Prosperity Party won 410 of the 436 contested parliamentary seats, out of a total of 547 seats. Security and logistics problems delayed voting in 111 other countries. Opposition parties Ezema and the Amhara National Movement (NAMA) each won less than 10 seats in the June elections. On September 30, 47 additional constituencies voted. Results from those regions have not yet been announced, but will not affect the overall score.

