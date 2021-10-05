Alberta reports 4,037 new COVID-19s over 3 days, 21 new deaths

Alberta reports 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province released three-day data from the weekend.

The province also reported 21 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,752.

4,037 new cases were discovered from Friday to Sunday:

October 1: 1,629 new cases (14,532 tests)

October 2: 1,282 new cases (14,316 tests)

October 3: 1,126 new cases (10,417 tests)

COVID-19 continues to make a significant strain on the province’s healthcare system. Currently 1,079 are being treated in hospital with COVID, including 257 in intensive care. About 74 percent of those currently in hospital have not been vaccinated.

For the first time in the month, Alberta is reporting an R value below 1. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case.

A value of R below 1 means that the transmission is increasing longer. Across the province, the R value for September 27 to October 3 is 0.92, with a confidence interval between 0.90 and 0.94. In the Edmonton area, the R value is 0.86 (0.83-0.90 confidence interval), while in the Calgary area 0.93 (0.92 to 0.97). The rest of Alberta is 0.94 (0.92-0.97 confidence interval).

Despite the lower R value, the province reported a modest increase in active cases over the weekend. There are now 20,674 active cases in Alberta, an increase of 459 from Friday’s update. Here is how active cases in the region are broken down:

Calgary Zone: 4,930

Edmonton Area: 4,903

Central area: 4,379

Northern Zone: 4,211

Southern Zone: 2,224

Unknown: 27

About 84.2 percent of the eligible population of the province (over the age of 12) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.9 percent had two. About 63.7 percent of the total population of the province have had both doses required.