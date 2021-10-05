Environment Canada raises smoke alarm for Saskatoon and areas in the east, northeast





Saskatoon and areas east and northeast are under an air quality alarm due to smoke from forest fires burning near Hudson Bay. Terri Lang, a meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change in Canada, said the winds are pushing smoke from the fires through the northern wheat belt this afternoon and evening. “Fires in the Hudson Bay area have been revived and are emitting a lot of smoke,” Lang said. “Because of the direction of the upper winds, this is bringing smoke back to the central areas of the province and is now moving over the Saskatoon area.” The sun had trouble shining through the smoke in Saskatoon on Monday afternoon. (Leisha Grebinski / CBC News) Affected areas include Saskatoon, Rosthern, Delisle, Wakaw, Hudson Bay, Melfort, Nipawin, Humboldtand Lanigan. “The worst part of the day [in Saskatoon] it will certainly be in the next few hours in the evening, as the smoke will be smoky on the surface, “Lang said Monday afternoon.” At night the feather itself will start to rise in the north and by tomorrow morning we should see an improvement. “ People who have difficulty breathing, or who have lung diseases such as asthma and COPD, are told to stay inside. Inhalation of smoke can cause symptoms such as increased cough, sore throat, headache or shortness of breath. The smoke that has settled over Saskatoon should go north by Tuesday morning. (Pratyush Dyal / CBC News) Lang said hot and dry conditions are contributing to the extension of the fire season. “[Sunday]temperatures were between 20 ° C, which is really above average for this time of year. “Our average increases at this time are about 14 degrees Celsius,” Lang said. The other contributing factor is that it is very, very dry there and that it is contributing to these types of fires to start again. “ Lang said there is also a risk of grass fires now. “Until we start getting more moisture, which does not look like it will be for a while, there is a risk of grass fires going out, so people need to be especially careful.” The smoke is expected to leave slowly to the north. “Alarms for those areas closer to where the fire is taking place will continue,” Lang said. “And because the smoke bill is moving north, areas in North Battleford and the Prince Albert region may start to see it, and tomorrow it may head towards Lake Meadow, Waskesiu.”

