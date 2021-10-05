International
Residents, councilors want answers as Panda game party turns into “chaos”
Residents of Ottawa’s Sandy Hill neighborhood want to know how the crazy post-Saturday football party turned violent, and they suggest canceling next year’s game.
Thousands of students descended on Russell Street after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated their inter-city rival Carleton Ravens, 19-17, in the annual match lovingly called the Panda Game.
The party on the street escalated as the night continued and ended at the end when students rolled a car as police say someone was attacked.
The aftermath of the Panda game has a history of turning into chaos, which is why Sandy Hill residents urged police and local officials to prepare for Saturday, and the Ottawa Police Department had planned a larger presence.
The afternoon was considered under control and “police were actually allowed to go home as soon as the crowds dispersed,” according to the Council. Diane Deans, who chairs the Ottawa Police Services Board.
“What the boss told me is that the unusual part of this event was that in the past years we have not seen large groups of party celebrants gather at night … and it took some operational time to bring the members back together. service, “Deans said.
A Russell Street resident told CBC that police blocked the part where the party was, which forced thousands of people into a small space where riot-like behavior took place.
Resident Paul Northcottalso said a police officer told him there were only eight at the scene around 9pm when more officers were called.
“It’s clear they were completely unprepared for the night and I … understand that, but it took a long time to get here,” Northcott said.
LOOK | Police were surprised by the night party:
Cancel next year’s Panda game, the councilor says
Action Sandy Hillhas has been constantly talking about the Panda Game holidays.
Then on Monday the group issued a statement questioning the future of the Panda game due to “the escalation of this year and … the collective failure to provide an effective response to the chaos”.
Action Sandy Hill ‘s statement regarding the unacceptable, illegal activities that took place this past weekend:# Panda game #Ottawa #SandyHill #OttCity pic.twitter.com/AomuqDfufJ
Advisor. Mathieu Fleury, whose ward includes Sandy Hill, met Monday with representatives from the University of Ottawa, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly for the holidays.
Fleury said he is not happy that police crushed students on a small section of the street.
“The roadblock approach just before 8pm was a mistake instead of pushing and managing three, four party seats that were spiraling out of control,” he said.
“Once the road was closed, obviously police resources were limited, and this encouraged mass rallies and further the illegality we saw.”
Fleury wants the criminal charge dropped and next year’s Panda Game suspended, which he says prevented mass parties when he attended the U of O.
Mayor Jim Watson told the CBC the cancellation of the game, however, would be a “draconian” move.
“No. [will] “We have to make sure we have a police presence there for much longer than 7 pm, even though it looks quite quiet and quite peaceful,” Watson said.
He suggested on Game Day next year that barricades be placed on Russell Street so that only those living on the street are allowed on it.
Ottawa police are investigating this year’s holiday and will charge the organizers if appropriate, he said.
