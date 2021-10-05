Parliament elects Fumio Kishida as the new Prime Minister of JapanExBulletin

The Japanese parliament on Monday elected former senior diplomat Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister. Kishida, seen as moderate, faces a host of political and economic challenges.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The Japanese parliament today officially voted for a new prime minister. His name is Fumio Kishida. And he will face a host of challenges, including winning votes for his party in the next election. NPR’s Anthony Kuhn is in Seoul with the story.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: The church essentially shut down the prime minister’s job last week when he won an internal vote for the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party – or LDP. The LDP leader has guaranteed this job because he dominates both houses of Parliament. Kishida beat a man and two women for the LDP presidency, after which he spoke to reporters.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA: (Speaking in Japanese).

KUHN: “We need to show people that the LDP is reborn,” he said, “and seek their support.” To some observers, however, the latest incarnation of the party seems very familiar.

SHEILA SMITH: This was a decisive victory for the internal forces of the party.

KUHN: Sheila Smith is a Japanese expert on the Council on Foreign Relations. She notes Japanese media reports that the serious party and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe maneuvered behind the scenes to help Kishida beat the most prominent vaccine minister, Taro Kono. Koichi Nakano, a political scientist at Sophia University in Tokyo, says Abe, who resigned last year, aims to maintain his influence in politics.

KOICHI NAKANO: He probably still thinks there might be another blow to being prime minister.

KUHN: Abe was succeeded by his deputy, Yoshihide Suga. But Suga was unpopular because of his treatment of the pandemic. And Nakano says Abe may also have been unhappy with him.

NAKANO: And so this time, I think he was really looking for someone who would be better controlled by him.

KUHN: Kishida is a lawmaker from the city of Hiroshima. He comes from a family of politicians. He attended the second and third grades at a public school in Queens, NY. He has a reputation as a moderate and steady hand. Koichi Nakano says the only way for someone from that moderate faction to take power these days is …

NAKANO: To follow, essentially, the direction taken by the more right-wing elements within the ADP led by Abe.

KUHN: The church faces a host of challenges. Japan’s population is aging and shrinking. It faces growing military pressure from China and North Korea. It has struggled for decades with falling wages and prices and massive government debt. Kishida is expected to stick mainly to Shinzo Abe’s economic policies and his US-centered foreign policy Sheila Smith says Kishida also faces demands to refresh the party ossified image.

SMITH: How do we structure our party and our decision-making in a better way so that we are not the backstage, behind-the-scenes, money-making party in politics?

KUHN: Kishida has said he wants to make a more open LDP. He has selected the first 13 employees from the 20 cabinet ministers, three of whom are women. But Sophia University Koichi Nakano says the ruling party is confident enough of its prospects, including retaining its majority in parliament in the upcoming general election.

NAKANO: LDP is feeling popular pressure. But I think they are not fully aware that the boat is sinking. They still dance to the music being played in the VIP rooms.

KUHN: The church scheduled the vote early, on October 31st. He seems to be betting on relatively high approval ratings during the honeymoon period, low independent voter turnout and low COVID-19 case numbers.

Anthony Kuhn, NPR News, Seoul.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOUSE IN THE KEYS “PRAXIS”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.