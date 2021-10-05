As aid comes from federations Alberta seeks to end revenue sharing with other provinces

The timing could not be worse for Jason Kenney and the Alberta government.

In less than three weeks, Alberts will vote in a government-sponsored referendum in order for Alberts to register their dissatisfaction (for some that translates as rage) over the Canada Equalization Program, the distribution of federal money to the provinces of different to provide utilities and tax levels are comparable.

Kenney has made it clear that the Equalization Program is just another way for federations to stick to Alberta, so he wants to get rid of it.

But unfortunately for the prime minister this week, the federations are not sticking to Alberta. They are sending Canadian Armed Forces nurses and ICU Red Cross specialists. Medical personnel from Newfoundland and Labrador are also expected to arrive.

Help is more than welcome as Kenney and his cabinet have completely destroyed the fourth wave of the pandemic. The Alberta case rate is nine times that of Ontario. Almost 1,100 people have been hospitalized. ICUs have expanded, but are still full of mostly unvaccinated patients. Medical staff across the province are trying to keep COVID-19 patients alive; 109 people died last week. Most operations have been canceled so all resources can be concentrated on COVID-19.

It certainly does not seem like a good time to focus on how unfair the federal government is to Alberta.

Here is the question Albertas will answer:

Should section (36 (2)) of the 1982 Constitution Act – Commitment of the Parliament and Government of Canada to the principle of equal pay be removed from the Constitution?

They don’t just want to spoil it, they want it to disappear.

“It’s about removing a lot PRINCIPLE reconciliation payments by the Constitution of Canada. It is a rejection of what former Alberta Prime Minister Peter Lougheed described as “a crucial aspect of the Canadian Confederation” and “a principle of the Confederation to be enshrined in the Constitution of Canada”. writes Trevor Tombe economist at the University of Calgary.

But for Kenney: “The draw has become the most powerful symbol of the injustice of the Alberta agreement in the Confederacy.”

What is his main complaint? Because Alberta is by far the richest province with the highest paid workers, it contributes the most to federal income taxes, the income used to fund the Settlement Program. But because Alberta is rich, it does not need to be replenished like the other provinces, so we contribute more than we return.

What particularly worries some Albertans is that under the Quebec formula it is entitled to Settlement Payments. They see this money (often earned working in the oil sector) taken directly from their pockets and navigated into the pockets of Quebecers, who oppose oil and gas projects and pipelines at every turn.

But the argument that the federal government has been unfair to Alberta seems particularly empty now.

According to Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, Alberta has received the most federal COVID-19-related support per capita in each province at $ 11,410 per person — $ 650 less per person than what Ontario received.

Part of that big deal was $ 1.7 billion to close dangerous abandoned oil wells. Moreover, per capita support for businesses in Alberta was higher than any other province with the $ 17.5 billion payroll subsidy program and the $ 1.9 billion loan forgiveness program.

This does not take into account all the money the federations sent to Alberta and other provinces for health care, child care, schools, infrastructure, municipalities and vaccination readiness.

And let’s not forget the $ 12.6 billion the federations spent to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline as a favor to Alberta.

Because Kenney is so unpopular, some Albertans are demanding that the referendum not be voted on simply to record their dissatisfaction with him.

So far the prime minister has not done much campaigning on the issue, even though it is one of his pet peeves. He certainly has his hands full claiming to manage a fourth vicious wave between high hospitalization rates and deaths that are unlikely to give up any time soon.

Moreover, any kind of campaigning during this terrible time for Alberta would seem utterly tactless. Although at this point most Albanians have given up trying to figure out how far down their prime minister can go.