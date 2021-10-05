Students lead real world projects through prestigious UN-linked scholarships | FIU News





Students shine like the next generation in TV shows Moros and Jaimes addressed global issues on TV. D’Elena, their advisor at the College of Honor, recommended that they apply to appear in an innovative show called 4 Days to Save the World. The Panthers appeared on the show, and Moros and Jaimes already appeared in the first season, which aired recently. The show dares the world’s leading investors, executives and CEOs to solve real-life social issues influenced by United Nations goals, all in four days and along with teens. The program brings together a civically engaged student with 10 leaders such as entrepreneurs, CEOs, philanthropists and change makers to create teams. Each team has a task to find a solution to one of the major issues in the world. Jaimes was chosen to address ways to improve the education system and Moros was chosen to focus on ways to end world hunger. First line: Images are 4 days courtesy to save the world.

Bottom line, left: Image is courtesy of 4 days to save the world; right: Image courtesy of Sophia Jaime “It was a great experience,” says Jaimes. “I went in terrified. You’re a student talking to all these big-minded entrepreneurs. At first, they were not listening to me. I had to go to them. You’re on that production team for four days, 8 e. “It was a lot of pressure in the morning until 10 in the afternoon, but you just had to suck it in and just do it. You grow thicker skin.” Jaimes says the experience helped her become a stronger student once she returned to her daily life. “I went back to the FIU and started discussing,” she says. “I was more mature, I knew how to talk about things more, how to be more reserved when I had to. I learned that even in a room with 10 rich, adult strangers, my opinion matters as much as everyone else. “ For Moros, the show was also a dream come true. “The most amazing thing about the show is that it demonstrates the power to connect, to connect, to tell your story,” says Moros, who is interested in using TV as a way to lead change. “You have to allow yourself to be vulnerable, in order to feel the concerns of the world.” He adds, “The production was amazing, I was having fun 24/7. We were working, but we did not feel like we were working. It was really amazing. Beyond the words. Documents show us that humans are the most important thing on earth.” One of the biggest lessons he learned on the show: “Invest in people. They are the ones who will make things happen.” Application for the 2022 Millennium group is now open. If you are interested, check it out Application form or if you have more questions, contact Yenisleidy Simon Mengana at [email protected]with To learn more about being a Hamilton Scholar at FIU in DC, visit the program Web pagewith Applications to be a Hamilton researcher for Spring 2022 close October 18 at 9 p.m.

