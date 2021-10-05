Evergrande to raise $ 5 billion from property sale – Top International News





Technology sales continue in US, NASDAQ down more than 2% Shares in the U.S. market fell sharply with sales in tech stocks continuing after closing Friday in green. Bond yields rose after a 3-day decline with the threat of inflation that would scare investors. Losses across the market are being led by market giants, including Amazon and Facebook. However, energy and material stocks moved higher along with rising commodity prices. Stoxx Europe falls by 0.40%

Dow Jones has fallen by 1%

NASDAQ decreased by 2.17% Evergrande will raise $ 5 billion from the sale of the property unit Chinese media reported on Monday that Evergrande is planning to sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $ 5 billion (Rs 37,13,590 crores). The Evergrande Group owes $ 305 billion (SEK 22,65,289) and if the deal goes ahead, it will be a major escape plan. The company on Monday demanded a halt to trading of its shares in Hong Kong pending an announcement of a significant transaction. Tesla jumps after third quarter updates Electric vehicle maker Tesla rose more than 3% on Monday on NASDAQ following a promising third-quarter update. The company recorded a 73% increase in remittances during the period compared to last year. It has delivered 241,300 electric cars and produced 237,823 units. Volvo Seeking to raise $ 2.9 billion on the Stockholm List Volvo Car is looking to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($ 2.9 billion) in its initial public offering, despite declining sales due to a global chip shortage. Funds from the IPO will help the Swedish carmaker switch to fully electric cars and a sales and subscription model directly to the consumer. Volvo is currently owned by Chinas Geely, who said they aim to remain its largest shareholder after the IPO this year. China Tech Stock Benchmark results test lower levels on regulatory pressure The Hang Seng Technology Index fell as much as 2.7%, bringing the meter to less than 1% from the August 20 record low. The reference point which includes firms like Tencent Holdings Ltd. Amplify stocks fall 50% after oil spill in California stops production Shares of oil and natural gas company Amplify Energy fell much more than 50% on Monday at the NYSE after a massive oil spill from a platform operated by the Beta Offshore subsidiary was found off the southern coast of California. The spill has spread to 13 square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean and production has been closed with ongoing investigations. The stock has moved 800 +% in the last 11 months and investors have lost 50% in a single day. Crude oil prices reached perennial highs Oil prices are continuing their course, reaching perennial levels with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies continuing their decision to gradually increase supply, even under the highest consumer demand. US crude oil is at a multi-year level since 2015 and UK Oil is at a high level since November 2018. OPEC + will add 400,000 barrels per day to supply each month until at least April 2022.

