New Zealand will abandon the zero-Covid strategy as the Delta variant tries to shake





After closing its borders early in the pandemic, New Zealand reported only 4,409 Covid-19 infections and 27 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — among the lowest case numbers in any country.

But an eruption in August, caused by the Delta Strain, plunged Auckland’s main city into a long stalemate. And despite the fact that the city lasts more than six weeks RESTRICTIONS on the move, New Zealand reported 24 new cases in the community on Tuesday – most found in Auckland.

“To date we have managed to largely control the explosion, but as you can see with this explosion and with Delta, getting back to zero is extremely difficult,” she said, adding that long periods of harsh restrictions do not were able to sufficiently reduce infections.

Ardern said that while the transition to life with the virus was always a move New Zealand would make, the Delta variant had “accelerated” the change. The New Zealand leader did not say exactly when the transition from the zero-Covid strategy would begin, but she stressed that the country “was not there yet”. “We need more people fully vaccinated, in more suburbs and more age groups,” Ardern said. At least 49% of the country has been fully vaccinated, while 79% have had their first dose, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Health. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Ardern said New Zealand would require vaccination certificates to enter public events such as music festivals and other major gatherings, starting next month. “If you are booked for a summer festival, this is a warning or warn, go and get vaccinated,” she said. New Zealand is joining several other countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have recently announced plans to live with the virus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in August that the country would begin easing restrictions once it achieves its national vaccination targets of up to 80%. And last week, he announced a roadmap that could see the reopening of Australia’s borders to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents sometime in November. International arrivals for non-citizens are not expected to resume until next year. Speaking to reporters Monday, Ardern said he had not regretted implementing New Zealand zero-Covid strategy over the past 18 months because it had saved lives. “Elimination was important because we did not have vaccines. Now we do,” she said. Register cases in Australia The announcement of New Zealand comes days before the expected easing of severe Covid restrictions in Sydney, Australia’s largest city and state capital of New South Wales (NSW). Sydney has been closed for more than three months, but NSW authorities have said that once 70% of the state’s population over the age of 16 is double-vaccinated, the restrictions will be lifted for those who did their shooting. NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the date is likely to be October 11, with additional restrictions to be eased once the state reaches a double vaccination rate of 80%. The state is expected to fully open on December 1st. Covid-19 infections have dropped in NSW ahead of the expected reopening, with 608 confirmed cases reported Monday. But amid optimism in Sydney, neighboring Victoria is experiencing a record number of new infections. Victoria, home to Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, reported 1,763 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. This is the highest daily number in Australia during the pandemic and brings the total number of cases reported by the state to 44,251. The death toll is 877. Despite being in isolation since August 5, Melbourne has struggled to bring the virus under control. Officials said a major sporting event in September led to a new wave of cases as people ignored restrictions to celebrate the occasion. On Tuesday, Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he still aims to ease many restrictions once the state reaches a double vaccination rate of 70%, hopefully in late October. “We want to reach 70% double dose, as fast as we can, then 80%, be open, be free, normalize this,” he said.

CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong and Caitlin McGee in Auckland contributed to the report.

