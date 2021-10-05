Alberta reports 4,037 cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths over three days

Content of the article
Alberta is reporting 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths over the past three days as the number of critically ill patients dropped slightly.
Without the facilities in the provincial intensive care units, the ICU capacity would be at 172 per cent as of Monday, Alberta Health Services explained in a statement. However, the number of patients in the ICU fell three percent over the past week to 257.
In total, there are 1,079 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. This is a slight increase from when Alberta Healths data was last updated on Friday and were 1,066 hospitalized.
The AHS continues to do everything it can to ensure that we have sufficient ICU capacity to meet patient requirements, the health agency said.
Four additional ICU beds opened last week. The increased space adds to the ICU’s capacity by redeploying staff to cover them, which has resulted in hundreds of delayed operations.
Meanwhile, a large Calgary-based company has launched an innovative program to encourage approximately 6,500 of its employees to get vaccinated to fight the disease. ATCO is offering a $ 1,000 bonus to every worker who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
ATCO firmly believes that COVID vaccinations are key to the health and safety of our community and our company moving forward, said Jim Landon, president of ATCO Frontec, in a statement to Postmedia.
Stimulation is a way to thank those who have already been fully vaccinated and to encourage others to complete their vaccinations as soon as possible.
Also Monday, NDP leader Rachel Notley called on the UCP to provide daily reports on how many critical surgeries are being canceled due to the burden on the health system. She said she wants to see published information on what kind of operations are delayed and the demographics of those affected.
“These Albertans are being forced to pay the price for a UCP government that is more interested in caring for extremists than defending Albertans and the critical health care services we all rely on,” Notley told a news conference. on Monday.
We believe there are thousands of other families struggling with canceled surgeries now, but the truth is we do not know how widespread the pain and suffering extends.
Notley is also urging the government to release a long-term plan to re-evaluate patients and reschedule any canceled surgeries, and to release the model of hospital Prime Minister Jason Kenney described last week.
We are in crisis. We need transparency, accountability and real, essential action to get through it, she said.
The vast majority of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 822 non-ICU patients, 74.6 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, but this raises to 90.3 percent of those in the ICU.
As of Monday, 84.2 percent of Albertans aged 12 and over have received at least one vaccine dose representing 71.6 percent of the general population. And 74.9 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated.
Dr Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer for health, reminded people on Twitter on Monday to do their part to prevent transmission by disguising themselves indoors, staying physically distant and restricting social gatherings.
Our healthcare system is still under great strain. Vaccination dramatically reduces the risk of infection and serious diseases which will help reduce the demand for our health system, Hinshaw said.
Alberta identified more than 4,000 new cases over the past three days, including 1,629 on Friday, 1,282 on Saturday and 1,126 on Sunday. There are 20,674 active cases across the province, 24 percent of which are located in the Calgary area.
The R value, or reproduction number, for the last week indicates that transmission was declining in each region in Alberta. The R value across the province averaged 0.92.
With 21 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, the number of provincial deaths is now 2,752.
