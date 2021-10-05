Philippines says it will investigate more than 150 police officers over Duterte’s deadly drug war





The findings, announced by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday, come just weeks after the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved a formal investigation into thousands of state-sponsored murders of suspected drug traffickers since Duterte took office in 2016.

The government had said it would not cooperate with an international investigation because the Philippines has a functioning justice system.

The popular Duterte, 76, has dared the ICC to put him on trial and publicly said he would gladly “rot in jail” for killing people with the intent to destroy his country.

Duterte is stepping down as President in 2022 and political analysts expect him to anoint a successor who could isolate him from possible legal action at home or by the ICC once he is out of power.

In a speech late Monday night, Duterte said he would expect cases to be filed against him, although he insisted the ICC has no right to interfere in the affairs of the country. “I will prepare for my defense,” Duterte said. “That ICC, just do not lie,” he said. Activists say the systematic coverage and executions of thousands of users and instigators have not been prosecuted. Police have denied the wrongdoing and say the killings were in self-defense. “The police officers involved in these cases were not only administratively responsible. The existing evidence also showed their possible criminal responsibility,” Justice Secretary Guevarra told reporters, without giving further details. The review, according to the government, was part of Duterte’s commitment before the United Nations General Assembly that the police responsible for the killing would be held accountable. Police and the justice ministry reviewed 52 cases where suspects were killed in what police recorded as anti-narcotics operations. They would be sent to state investigators for further action, Guevarra said. He said another 100 cases would be considered, which were awaiting preliminary investigation or trial. Officially, 6,200 drug suspects were killed in what police said were hitting operations where the suspects resisted arrest. Activists say thousands of other people, mostly users or small traders, were killed in impoverished communities by mysteriously armed men. Police have denied involvement in the deaths.

