Quick tests needed in some Ontario schools when daily cases exceed 1,000, says head of science board
The head of the Ontario Science Board says the province should provide prompt tests for elementary school students in hot communities, but only if COVID-19 cases double current levels.
Dr Peter Juni, scientific director of the advisory roundtable, is recommending a provincial-based trial for students under the age of 12 who are too young to qualify for vaccination when the number of daily cases in Ontario reaches between 1,000 and 1,500 .
The province should then look at communities where case rates are highest and focus on rapid testing in schools that are battling outbreaks, he said.
These schools should have a “test to stay” approach, where children complete two quick tests a week and can continue to learn in class as long as they are negative, Juni said.
However, Juni said Ontario remains in a “very good” situation with roughly the same number of COVID cases each day, and the seven-day averages range between 500 and 600. Currently no school requires that level of supervision, he said. .
“Rapid tests or any extra pull-out leverage that could contribute to pandemic control now, we are not in a situation where any of them are needed,” Juni told CBC News in an interview Monday.
“We will not be able to make a cookie access across the province because the logistical challenges and the number of tests that will be needed are simply too great.”
Some parents and experts are urging the province to implement rapid large-scale antigen testing, which requires a nose and mouth swab and delivers results within 15 minutes in all schools. Students would be checked at least twice a week and, if positive, would confirm that result through a more reliable PCR test.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore has been resisting the idea in recent weeks, echoing Juni’s comments and claiming that false positives would lead to students who were not actually infected staying home. from school and be tested by PCR, loading many laboratories.
Moore is expected to make an announcement for the rapid test Tuesday morning.
Juni said the science table has worked with Moore, the health ministry and other stakeholders over the past three weeks to actively find out the details if the need for rapid tests arises.
Dr. Barry Pakes, of the University of Toronto School of Public Health, Dalla Lana, said fast, targeted, hyper-local testing is the way to go. If all the millions of Ontario students were tested many times a week that would lead to thousands of false positives even if the tests were 99 percent accurate, he said.
“Parents’ desire to keep their child safe is understandable, but perhaps it’s a little misguided or not to make the best use of resources when we really need resources to vaccinate parents and prepare for vaccination. those children, “Pakes said.
According to the federal government, which supplied the provinces with millions of rapid tests last year, Ontario received 20 million rapid tests and used six million. It would take many more tests to do tests across the province, he said.
Rapid testing is the best way to check, experts say
The other three experts with whom CBC News spoke were strongly in favor of the rapid widespread spread and disappointed that the province did not use them in schools but supplied them to businesses.
“The fact that the Ontario government is supporting businesses with rapid tests shows that these rapid tests are important and could potentially help curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr Naheed Dosani, head of health equity at Kensington Health in Toronto.
“So why don’t children and families have the same access? Aren’t children and families deserving of welfare security?”
Rapid testing is also the best tool to control people who are asymptomatic but still spread COVID-19, said epidemiologist Colin Furness at the University of Toronto. Tests are superior to current screening questions that focus on symptoms.
“Those questions do not make much sense when most children, or at least half, are asymptomatic,” Furness said.
Biostatist Ryan Imgrund was a consultant on the latest school guidelines from the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children and the science desk, which this summer recommended rapid testing where community cases were high. Current Hesaid review questions are not working in schools and cases are only discovered after they have been broadcast.
In this environment, rapid testing is ideal, Imgrund said.
It should already be used in school districts like Hamilton, where the public board has already reported more than 100 cases in more than a third of its “extremely disturbing broadcast” schools, Imgrund said.
If the province had a plan in place, it could have provided tests that the health unit the right way to distribute through school nurses to staff and students.
“What seems to be happening is with disguise, with vaccine mandates, with rapid antigen testing, the government only acts when people start shouting about it,” he said.
