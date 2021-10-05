Rome mayor loses re-election bid, a loss for Five Star Movement





But the city’s troubles piled up on its own, as did the uncollected garbage, pulling herds of seagulls, crows, and even hungry pigs. A pit epidemic saw no solution in sight. Public buses were set on fire and some cyclists complained that the bike lanes the mayor had installed were unsafe and poorly maintained. Then on Saturday evening, just hours before the opening of the polls, a 19th-century bridge in a fashionable neighborhood of Rome caught fire. Investigators and experts are still searching for the causes of the fire, but the metaphor of the burning of Rome was not lost on Ms. Raggis criticswith Municipal elections were held on Monday in over 1,000 Italian cities and towns, but it is still unclear what they mean for national politics. The next parliamentary elections may be more than a year and a half away. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, an independent and former president of the European Central Bank, has widespread support in Parliament, but low voter turnout may be a reflection of general discontent among the electorate. Only 48.8 percent of voters in Rome went to the polls, about ten percent less than five years ago, and the national average fell just 55 percent, the lowest ever. Mrs. Raggis’s fate was, in part, a reflection of her holidays. Five Star has supported the bloodshed since the triumphant national election in 2018, when it won the majority of votes and formed part of the ruling coalition. It is one thing to promise change when you are in opposition, it is another to transform it into effective policies when you are in government, said Roberto Biorcio, a professor of political sociology at the University of Milan in Bicocca. In this sense, it followed this downward trajectory. In Rome, frustration with Ms. Raggi grew as she failed to build a strong team, often replacing senior cabinet members, which paralyzed administrative decisions.

