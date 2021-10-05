International
Some NS businesses are concerned about the implementation of the new vaccine test policy in the province
Some business owners in Nova Scotia say they are concerned about the added pressure that the province’s new vaccine test policy will put on staff who now have to check the data of people at the door.
As of Monday, people who want to visit non-essential services, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and other places, should have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine showing a letter or digital record, plus ID- in their. There are medical exceptions.
People do not need to show evidence for essential locations, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and health care services. Details about the new policy can be found here.
“Of course we understand why this is happening and we support everyone to help leave this behind, but it ‘s very frustrating now,” said Chris Reynolds, co – owner of StillwellBeergarden CBCNews in Sixwith
He said securing clients who respect the mask’s mandate has already been challenging for staff, who can sometimes face rude and disobedient clients who do not comply with public health rules.
“And now the government is asking our staff to be a kind of healthcare threatening and check a lot of paperwork at the door,” Reynolds said.
People in the hospitality industry have tried to maintain enough staff during the pandemic, and Reynolds expects he may need to hire more people to check people’s data.
Scanners that can read QR codes in human vaccination records are expected to be ready for use by businesses by the end of October.
Lil MacPherson, founder and co-owner of The Wooden Monkey restaurants, said there would be “a huge learning curve” for staff implementing the new policy.
“We have a lot to take on. Servers are like bouncers now,” she told CBC Radio’s Maritime noon on Monday.
On Sunday, before the new policy went into effect, MacPhersonsa said a staff member at The Wooden Monkey was shouted at by customers, some of whom refused to wear masks.
This prompted restaurant owners to write a Facebook post, calling out customer behavior and saying harassment would not be tolerated.
“You have the right to believe everything you want to believe, just make sure you protest in the right way, in a safe way and do not harass innocent people, hospitals, restaurants,” she said.
MacPherson called on people who oppose the rules to protest in the Nova Scotia Legislature, not local businesses.
Jackie Turner, owner of East Peak Climbing on Quinpool Road, said that while she worries about people expressing their frustration with staff, she also believes the new policy will be good for business because more people will feel comfortable coming in the gym.
On the first day of the new rules, climbing gym members showed their registrations and ID once and could choose to have the information added to their profiles so they would not have to display it again.
For climber Bob Eastwood, it was an easy step that gave him more peace of mind.
“It’s nice to be able to get into a place and know it’s safe,” he said.
On Monday, Dr Robert Strang, chief health officer in Nova Scotia, said businesses and people who do not adhere to the new policies could face significant fines.
75 per cent of young Scots are fully vaccinated
There are now just over 75 per cent of young Scots who have been successfully vaccinated against COVID-19. But Robert Blotnicky, who heads Halifax Buy and Sell, said the new policy did not convince him to take the hit.
“I honestly feel like a second-class citizen in my country and I feel isolated. I feel like I’m bad and it makes no sense to me,” he said.
Stranghas said there are unvaccinated people leading the fourth wave in Nova Scotia and putting pressure on the healthcare system across the country.
“With the fourth wave all around us, and here in Nova Scotia … if we are going to allow a larger number of people to gather, we have to do it in a way that only unites vaccinated people,” Strang Me said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/proof-of-vaccination-october-4-day-one-businesses-1.6199028
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]