Some business owners in Nova Scotia say they are concerned about the added pressure that the province’s new vaccine test policy will put on staff who now have to check the data of people at the door.

As of Monday, people who want to visit non-essential services, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and other places, should have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine showing a letter or digital record, plus ID- in their. There are medical exceptions.

People do not need to show evidence for essential locations, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and health care services. Details about the new policy can be found here.

“Of course we understand why this is happening and we support everyone to help leave this behind, but it ‘s very frustrating now,” said Chris Reynolds, co – owner of StillwellBeergarden CBCNews in Sixwith

He said securing clients who respect the mask’s mandate has already been challenging for staff, who can sometimes face rude and disobedient clients who do not comply with public health rules.

“And now the government is asking our staff to be a kind of healthcare threatening and check a lot of paperwork at the door,” Reynolds said.

Chris Reynolds, co-owner of Stillwell Beergarden on Spring Garden Road in Halifax, said 18 months has been very challenging for businesses like him. (CBC)

People in the hospitality industry have tried to maintain enough staff during the pandemic, and Reynolds expects he may need to hire more people to check people’s data.

Scanners that can read QR codes in human vaccination records are expected to be ready for use by businesses by the end of October.

Lil MacPherson, founder and co-owner of The Wooden Monkey restaurants, said there would be “a huge learning curve” for staff implementing the new policy.

“We have a lot to take on. Servers are like bouncers now,” she told CBC Radio’s Maritime noon on Monday.

On Sunday, before the new policy went into effect, MacPhersonsa said a staff member at The Wooden Monkey was shouted at by customers, some of whom refused to wear masks.

This prompted restaurant owners to write a Facebook post, calling out customer behavior and saying harassment would not be tolerated.

“You have the right to believe everything you want to believe, just make sure you protest in the right way, in a safe way and do not harass innocent people, hospitals, restaurants,” she said.

MacPherson called on people who oppose the rules to protest in the Nova Scotia Legislature, not local businesses.

Lil MacPherson owns The Wooden Monkey restaurants in Halifax and Dartmouth. (Anjuli Patil / CBC)

Jackie Turner, owner of East Peak Climbing on Quinpool Road, said that while she worries about people expressing their frustration with staff, she also believes the new policy will be good for business because more people will feel comfortable coming in the gym.

On the first day of the new rules, climbing gym members showed their registrations and ID once and could choose to have the information added to their profiles so they would not have to display it again.

For climber Bob Eastwood, it was an easy step that gave him more peace of mind.

“It’s nice to be able to get into a place and know it’s safe,” he said.

Jackie Turner runs East Peak Climbing on Quinpool Road in Halifax. (Preston Mulligan / CBC)

On Monday, Dr Robert Strang, chief health officer in Nova Scotia, said businesses and people who do not adhere to the new policies could face significant fines.

75 per cent of young Scots are fully vaccinated

There are now just over 75 per cent of young Scots who have been successfully vaccinated against COVID-19. But Robert Blotnicky, who heads Halifax Buy and Sell, said the new policy did not convince him to take the hit.

“I honestly feel like a second-class citizen in my country and I feel isolated. I feel like I’m bad and it makes no sense to me,” he said.

Stranghas said there are unvaccinated people leading the fourth wave in Nova Scotia and putting pressure on the healthcare system across the country.

“With the fourth wave all around us, and here in Nova Scotia … if we are going to allow a larger number of people to gather, we have to do it in a way that only unites vaccinated people,” Strang Me said.