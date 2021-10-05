More than 200,000 minors have been sexually abused by the French Catholic clergy, a historic report reveals

The historic report to be published on Tuesday suggests that some 216,000 juveniles were abused between 1950 and 2020; that number rises to about 330,000 when victims of abusers are included who were not clergy but had other Church affiliations, such as Catholic schools and youth programs, according to Jean-Marc Sauv, president of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in Churches (CIASE) who wrote the report.

Between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophile clerics are estimated to have worked in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s, Sauv said before publishing the report.

Those numbers were extrapolated from a commission survey by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research. The institute worked with the IFOP survey agency to survey a nationally representative sample of more than 28,000 people over the age of 18 online between November 25, 2020 and January 28, 2021.

The report estimated the number of survivors nationwide over time based on the number of survey respondents who said they had been abused. The national poll came in addition to a public call for victims’ testimonies, Sauv told CNN before the report was released.