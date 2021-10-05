International
Volcanoes are life: how the ocean is enriched by destructive eruptions on earth | Volcanoes
Tthe eruption of the volcano at La Palma in the Canary Islands is a vivid reminder of the destructive power of nature, but, as it dumps debris in front of the land, for marine life it is likely to be a blessing.
When the lava reached the sea near the La Palma Marine Reserve on Tuesday evening, any marine organism that was unable to swim out of danger was killed immediately. However, unlike earth, which lava makes lifeless for decades (and with the forest does not turn for more than a century), marine life returns quickly and in better shape, research shows.
or survey by researchers at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the University of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria looked at the aftermath of Tagoro, a volcano that erupted underwater just off the nearby island of El Hierro in 2011.
The eruption, which lasted for almost six months, caused such extreme changes in temperature, acidity and chemical composition of water at the Mar de las Calmas marine reserve where all traces of life were erased in the area known for recreational diving.
However, the researchers found that within three years, with the exception of a 200-meter radius from the crater, the entire submarine volcano was covered with life, and not just basic life forms like phytoplankton, but organisms from the ocean surface to the bed of seafood, including grilled fish, squid and octopus.
In fact, phytoplankton biomass was larger than before the explosion. However, although there was more, there was a decline in biodiversity.
Lava is rich in iron, as well as magnesium and silicates, and this supplies nutrients to the water, says Carolina Santana Gonzlez, oceanographer at the University of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.
This happens almost immediately. The lava fertilizes the water and the area recovers in a short space of time. In the case of El Hierro, he was fully recovered within three years.
Like a forest fire. Destroys everything, but at the same time provides nutrients for new growth. The difference is that marine life heals much faster than a forest.
In El Hierro, the concentration of iron near the volcanic cone was almost 30 times the normal level. The waters around the volcano were also rich in carbon dioxide, which lowers the pH level and thus helps microorganisms absorb iron.
Iron oxidizes rapidly in water and forms other compounds that sink to the seabed. However, as he continued to have low-level volcanic activity in El Hierro, he continued to release iron.
Another factor is the rise, which occurs when lava forces the nutrient-rich water near the seabed to the surface.
In La Palma, lava is about five miles (8 km) from a marine reserve covering about 3,500 acres (8,500 acres) of sea. It is home to tropical anemones, shrimp, brown algae, lobsters and sea turtles.
We can not stop nature, but nature has regeneration mechanisms that are fast and effective, says Eugenio Fraile Nuez, who is responsible for monitoring La Palma volcano from the Institute of Oceanography ship anchored in the coastal strip where lava is flows. children.
That is why it is not an environmental catastrophe, but quite the opposite: volcanoes are life, he says.
As the eruptions continued, lava was advancing at two meters per hour and soon covered more than 20 acres of sea at a depth of 24 meters, doubling the size of the newly created peninsula islands.
While marine life may face a bright future once the volcano stabilizes, the picture on land is bleak. Llava has destroyed 855 buildings, rendered hundreds of hectares of unusable land and buried about 17 miles of roads.
About 20% of banana plantations, key to the island economy, have been lost.
Scientists who spent six years studying the aftermath of the El Hierro explosion say marine areas with volcanic activity can be used to understand how the climate crisis could affect the oceans.
Meanwhile, Santana says the biggest threat to the marine life of the islands is not the volcano, but human activity. The real problem is overfishing, she says.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/05/volcanoes-are-life-how-the-ocean-is-enriched-by-eruptions-devastating-on-land
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
