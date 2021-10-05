UK electricity net target 2035: how can it be achieved? | Energy industry

While Boris Johnson confirmed plans to decarbonize the grid by 2035, the UK was providing almost 40% of its power from fossil fuels, highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead.

The government target, announced Monday with less than a month until the start of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, is a key component of its promise to achieve zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

This broader effort will probably involve much more widespread use of electric vehicles and electric heat pumps in the home, which means that the UK needs to produce much more energy but with much lower emissions. The challenges involved are monumental.

How much electricity do we use?

Demand was just under 35 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, but that could rise to about 58 GW at its peak on cold winter days. Expressed over a year, the UK used about 330 terawatt hours last year, 5% less than in 2019, when the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand. By 2035, demand is projected to reach 460 terawatt hours, an increase of almost 40%.

How green is our electricity now?

Last year, wind and solar produced a record share of electricity in the UK, at 43%, eclipsing fossil fuels, at 40%, for the first time. The rest was supplied mainly by nuclear power and imports via underwater interconnection cables. Easter Monday this year was the greenest day in the UK ever, with low carbon sources reaching almost 80%, thanks to sunny spells, turbulent winds and low holiday demand.

But when conditions are not ideal, it is always gas that slows down. Gas emits significantly less carbon than coal, which has almost been eliminated from the UK energy mix and should disappear altogether by 2024, but meeting climate promises means massive reductions in gas use.

What should happen?

An offshore wind farm. Photo: Kapook2981 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC), an independent body established in 2008, estimates that carbon intensity of electricity generation should drop significantly on the way to net zero. Quantity of CO 2 emitted per kilowatt hour should fall from 220g in 2019 to 10g in 2035.

After reducing the numbers, energy consulting firm Cornwall Insight believes this requires a massive rise in wind and solar power to meet up to 86% of electricity demand within 15 years.

This would require offshore wind capacity more than quadrupled from 10GW to 44GW, while onshore wind increases by 14GW between 30GW and 44GW. The sun will also have to rise significantly, from 15GW to 22GW and 30GW.

Would he do the job?

Not even close. Renewable energies need reliable backups due to their instability. The Cornwall Insights design adds 15 GW of capacity supplied by interconnectors, 5 GW of nuclear power and another 16 GW of gas or biomass plants that use carbon capture and storage technology to reduce CO 2 emissions drastically.

CCC forecasts include gas plants that are converted to work with hydrogen and meet about 5% of demand.

What about storage?

Storage is absolutely key, to ensure that excess renewable energy can be saved on sunny and windy days for release when conditions are less favorable. The CCC plan, the balanced path to net zero, envisions an 18GW wind and solar-backed battery storage capacity by 2035. Battery capacity is only 1.3GW now, although 20GW of projects are In work.

Hydrogen storage is another option, using electrolysis to extract green hydrogen from water, which can be held for long periods of time and then burned to regenerate electricity or used to replace fossil fuels in applications such as transportation.

This should not be confused with storing pumped water using water, which involves pumping water upwards and then using the downstream flow to generate electricity.

One hope is that electric vehicles can be used as batteries to store electricity and release it as needed when the cars are not in use. But local and national power grids need to be smarter to make it work, while an increase in the number of EVs also creates an additional overall energy demand.

How much will this cost?

Cornwall Insight estimates that up to 200 200 billion in investment will be required to bring online the wind, solar and battery power needed for a UK renewable energy source. The CCC says investment should reach $ 50 billion a year by 2030.

Anyway, no more gas?

Not enough. Conventional wisdom is that a level of gas capacity should remain in the system, even if it barely contributes more than a few hours of supply here and there. The idea is that it is ready to provide quick bursts of energy when required, in a short time.

What about the core?

A crane moves building materials to the circular house of reinforced concrete and steel of a reactor at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in Somerset. Photo: Ben Birchall / PA

Nuclear power plants cost a lot, take years to build, and have many fierce opponents who say they simply do not count as green energy. However, they are capable of producing a large amount of electricity without carbon emissions.

The big problem is that most nuclear reactors are scheduled to retire soon. The current fleet offers capacity of around 8.9 GW, satisfying about one-sixth of UK demand. But more than half of that will only go offline by the end of 2024, starting with Hunterston B later this year. Assuming there are no further delays, the new Hinkley Point C reactors will not start until 2026 and 2027.

The picture is complicated by reports that the UK government is seeking to pull China out of nuclear projects. Nuclear enthusiasts hope the 2035 target signals strong support for EDFs Sizewell C, in Suffolk, as well as Wylfa Newydd in Anglesey, which has struggled to reach amid investor funding concerns. Drop plans by Rolls-Royce for small modular reactors, colloquially known as mini-nuclear, and capacity could reach 15 GW by 2035.

The game changer for the core could be something called regulated asset base financing, which the government is exploring. This should provide guaranteed returns for investors, attracting the necessary additional support.

Is target 2035 achievable?

From a technical point of view, yes, but there are significant political obstacles to overcome. Energy industry lobbyists point to slow planning approval, infrequent wind farm auctions, and insufficient grid infrastructure. Many experts believe the energy market needs to be completely redesigned to adapt to changing needs, potentially overseen by a new body.

Helping consumers reduce demand is also important. Power suppliers have a role to play there, but are under increasing pressure due to rising gas prices that has resulted in 12 failures this year, with more expected to follow.