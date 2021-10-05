Analysis of total carbon dioxide emissions of countries since 1850 has revealed the nations with the greatest historical responsibility for climate emergencies. But six of the top 10 countries have yet to make ambitious new promises to cut emissions ahead of the crucial United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

The six include China, Russia and Brazil, which come just behind the United States as the largest cumulative pollutants. The UK is eighth and Canada is 10th. Carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for centuries and the cumulative amount of CO2 2 emitted is closely related to the 1.2C of heat that the world has already seen.

In UN negotiations, historical broadcasts support claims to climate justice made by developing nations, along with inequality in the wealth of nations. Countries that have been enriched with fossil fuels have the greatest responsibility to act, say developing nations, and to provide funding for low CO2 2 development and protection against the effects of global warming.

The UK is hosting Cop26 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that responsibility in a speech to the UN in September.

E analysis, produced by Carbon Brief, includes, for the first time, emissions from deforestation and other land use changes in addition to fossil fuels and cement production. This pushes Brazil and Indonesia to the top 10 countries, unlike when only fossil fuel emissions are taken into account.

The data also show that the world has now used 85% of CO2 2 budget that would give a 50% chance of limiting heating to 1.5C, the risk limit agreed in Paris in 2015.

The US, Germany, Britain and Canada are the top 10 countries that have promised bigger emission reductions before Cop26. While the US has said it will double its contribution to climate financing in developing countries, some still see this as very little of the world’s largest economy.

Russia has made a new promise, but allows emissions to increase, and Climate Action Tracker Group (Cat) classifies it critically insufficiently in comparison with the Paris objectives. China and India have not yet made any new promises, while those of Brazil, Indonesia and Japan do not improve on previous promises.

There is a direct link between 2,500 billion tonnes of CO2 2 pumped into the atmosphere since 1850 and the 1.2C heat they were already experiencing, Simon Evans told the Carbon Brief. Our new analysis focuses on the people and places most responsible for warming our planet.

We can not ignore CO 2 from changing forests and land use because it accounts for nearly a third of the cumulative total since 1850. Once you include it, it is really impressive to see Brazil and Indonesia entering the top 10 countries.

Mohamed Nasheed, ambassador for the Vulnerable Climate Forum (CVF), a 48-nation group and speaker of parliament in the Maldives, said: This new analysis makes clear where the responsibility lies: mainly with the US, but also more recently with China and Russia.

Historical emitters have taken the entire carbon budget for 1.5C and spent it on their development. In this sense, we have lent them our carbon budget and they owe us for it. Coming to the Police[26] we have seen some increased promises for finances, but it is still well under $ 100 billion [73.5bn] a year for which it requires CVF.

Tom Athanasiou, a partner at Climate Capital Reference Project, said the diverse capacity of rich and poor nations to fund climate action was significant. Historical responsibility is a fundamental principle of equality, but it is not the only one, he said. Capacity consideration is essential to prevent climate action from happening on the backs of the poor.

Brief carbon analysis shows that about 85% of U.S. and Chinese cumulative emissions come from burning fossil fuels and 15% from deforestation, with the opposite for Brazil and Indonesia. Indonesia has made some progress in stopping the destruction of trees, but deforestation in Brazil has accelerated under current President Jair Bolsonaro.

Inclusion of deforestation emissions pushes Australia from 16th to 13th place Australia is thought to have cleared almost half of its forest cover in the last 200 years. Australia’s promise to cut emissions for Cop26 does not boost its ambition and is deemed too inadequate by Cat.

The US has been the largest cumulative pollutant from 1850 to the present day. Russia was the second largest polluter until 2007, when its emissions were surpassed by China, whose emissions began to grow rapidly from the 1970s. The UK was the third largest emitter for a century, from 1870 to 1970, when captured by Brazil.

We started the industrial revolution in Britain. We were the first to send large chunks of strong smoke into the sky to a degree to disrupt the natural order, Johnson told the UN general assembly in SeptemberWith We understand when the developing world looks to us to help them and we take our responsibilities.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma said: Big emitters, especially those at the G20, have a responsibility to send a strong and powerful message to the world that they are raising ambitions and accelerating action against climate change. While those who have contributed the most to the problem of global warming need to take the lead, there is a role for all countries and sections of society in raising this common challenge.

Robbie Andrew at Cicero, a Norwegian climate research center, said: While historical emissions are very important, almost two-thirds of our fossil CO emissions 2 have come since 1980, and about 40% since 2000 [and] here is what is happening now that we can do something.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said developed economies needed to take the lead and Greta Thunberg raised the issue of historical responsibility also.

I admit that countries that have released more carbon [dioxide] did not do so with the intent of harming the climate, Nasheed said. The internal combustion engine was invented for mobility, not to drown island nations. So I call for a collective approach to this, where we work together to rapidly expand the clean technologies we need instead of playing a postcolonial blame game.

Carbon Brief Analysis used data from the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center, Our Data World, the Global Carbon Project, the Carbon Monitor, and studies on emissions from deforestation AND changes in land useWith Starts in 1850, before which reliable data are scarce, and thus does not include emissions from deforestation that occurred before that time. It calculated the change of national boundaries over time, but did not attribute emissions from previously colonized countries to the colonizing nation.