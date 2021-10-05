Boris Johnson says shortages are a result of the economy ‘s giant awakening Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted there is no crisis in supply chains, but acknowledged that only 127 visas were issued to tankers.

Asked by BBC Radio 4s Today if he believed there was a crisis, the prime minister said no and said the difficulties were linked to the economic recovery, calling it a giant awakening.

Johnson said the government had asked the road transport industry to provide the names of foreign drivers who would like to come to the UK, and only 127 had been produced so far.

What it shows is global scarcity, he said.

The Prime Minister said that a difficult winter of the gasoline crisis, shortages on supermarket shelves and high energy bills were symptoms of the economic path on which the country was to deal with the long-term lack of productivity, low wages and low investment. in energy and infrastructure.

This government is doing the hard, long-term things. We have completed Brexit, which was a very difficult thing to do, and we will now address the major fundamental issues facing the UK, he said.

Part of the problem was that businesses had been able to run low-wage, low-cost immigration for too long, Johnson said. I think in fact the natural ability of this country to sort out its logistics and supply chains is very strong. But what we do not do is pull the marked lever of uncontrolled immigration.

The prime minister reiterated his insistence that the split would be temporary, but said it was part of the transition to offer more people better pay and better conditions, saying drivers often had to urinate in the bushes because labor was not valued. by industry.

What you can not do is go back to the old, failed model, where you run low-wage, low-skilled jobs, very often very hardworking, brave, wonderful people who come, working in conditions that honestly are pretty tough, and we should not go back to that, he told BBC Breakfast.

In broadcast interviews, Johnson defended the universal credit cut, linking it to his attempt to raise wages. What we do not do is get more tax money to subsidize low payments through the welfare system, he told LBC.

Johnson also criticized workers who had not returned to their offices, saying there were Downing Street staff still working from home.

He said young people who wanted to learn could not do it alone at Zoom and said they would gossip about it and lose if they worked from home. He said Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had written to staff number 10 telling them to go back to their desks.

On Tuesday, the Conservative party conference will hear speeches by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who will announce tougher rules on community service and labeling criminals.

Johnson said he did not believe making misogyny a hate crime would be the right response to the murder of Sarah Everard. He said the main anger of the people was how the existing laws were so poorly enforced.

To be completely honest, if you expand the scope of what you ask police to do, you will simply increase the problem, he said. What you need to do is get the police to focus on the real crimes, the real sense of injustice and betrayal that so many people feel.

Johnson said recruiting more female officers would help change the culture in the police force, following numerous stories of misogyny among officers who emerged on the eve of the sentencing of Everards killer Wayne Couzens, who was a police officer in service.

At Met you are now operating at 40%. This is a good thing. I want to see those officers advance in ranks and reach high positions and change culture, he said.