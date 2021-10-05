The busiest airline at Orlando International Airport to ask employees to get the vaccine





ORLANDO, Fla. The busiest airline serving Orlando International Airport will mandate employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Southwest Airlines is demanding that employees be vaccinated by December 8th. Employees may also file a religious or medical exemption. Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO Gary Kelly issued a statement on the latest move. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. |Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida, diagnosed with breast cancer | Become a News 6 Insider] Ad Southwest Airlines must join our industry partners in complying with federal government guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, Kelly said in a statement. I encourage all Southwest employees to comply with the federal directive as soon as possible, as we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all. Noel Kohr landed at the MCO on Monday evening. She said she agrees with the vaccine mandate. I think that’s a good idea. We need to get vaccinated to go to school, to pursue different functions, Kohr said. I hope people get vaccinated. You need to get vaccinated against smallpox and measles, so what’s the difference? The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said Southwest has more domestic passengers than any other airline at the airport. With the deadline for employee vaccinations about two weeks before Christmas, passenger Kendyl Kirkland said he hopes there will be no staff shortages. Ad I will definitely keep an eye on it. I live overseas from many families, so I will worry a little about that. Especially prices have already risen during the holiday season anyway. Several other major airlines have also announced vaccine mandates for employees, including American and Jet Blue.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/10/05/busiest-airline-at-orlando-interantional-airport-to-require-employees-to-get-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos