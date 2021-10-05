Australia will not welcome international tourists until 2022 | WJHL





FILE – On August 20, 2015, photos of people watching from a beach as a Qantas plane taxi on the runway at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia. International tourists will not be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of qualified migrants and students being given the highest priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (AP Photo / Rick Rycroft, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) International tourists will not be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of qualified migrants and students being given the highest priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the vaccination standard on Tuesday at which the country could begin to open up: 80% of the population aged 16 and over have a second stroke. Last week, he outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since an extremely harsh travel ban took effect in March last year. But Morrison said on Tuesday that after Australians, the next priority would be skilled immigrants and international students entering Australia ahead of tourists. Australian immigration has been at its lowest level since World War II due to pandemic restrictions. The pandemic has also had a catastrophic effect on Australian universities that rely heavily on fees paid by international students. The education sector fears that students will enroll in other countries if Australia does not open the border to them soon. The next priorities are skilled immigrants who are very important to the country and who have been vaccinated twice, as well as students who come and return to Australia for their studies, Morrison told Seven Network television. We will also reach out to international visitors, I believe next year, Morrison added. The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector that earned A $ 45 billion ($ 33 ​​billion) a year from international tourists before the pandemic, wants international visitors to return by March. Australia is vying to vaccinate its population as an outbreak of the more contagious delta variant that began in Sydney in June continues to spread. The state of Victoria on Tuesday reported a national record of 1,763 new local infections. Australia’s second most populous state also reported four deaths from COVID-19. The previous national record of 1,599 infections in 24 hours was set by New South Wales when its outbreak peaked on September 10th. Hospital admissions peaked in Australia’s most populous state in mid-September. New South Wales leads other states in vaccination rates and Sydney Airport is expected to be the first to reopen to vaccinated travelers.

