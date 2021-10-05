International
Manchin explains why he will not expand Medicare from his yacht deck – National and International News – MON 4Okt2021 –
Manchin opposes Medicare expansion from his yacht. Whistleblower: Facebook promotes profit over the public good. 3000+ pedophiles in the French Catholic Church. Pandora Papers: The world elite hides trillions of dollars.
NATIONAL NEWS
Manchin explains why he will not extend Medicare from the deck of his yacht
Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) explained to protesters from his yacht deck why he would not support expanding Medicare coverage as part of his $ 3.5 trillion Build pBack Better party bill. You can watch the video herewith
Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed voting on a $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after Progressive Progressive Group members in the House vowed to topple him until an agreement is reached on the largest package. The Senate has already approved the smallest bill. Senator Manchin said last week that he backed more than halving the price for the biggest bill to just $ 1.5 trillion. Progressives in both houses of Congress have ruled out this lower figure as a beginner.
Manchin’s multimillion-dollar holdings in coal companies and his daughter’s ties to Big Pharma Mylan will make it difficult to get his support for the Build Back Better plan. The provisions of the plan include incentives for more energy companies to include clean energy sources and would allow Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.
Read more:
Millions of Manchin dollars in shares of the coal company.
The emails reveal that Manchin’s daughter conspired for the nearly fifth life-saving EpiPens prize.
Manchin received major campaign contributions from the girl company amid the EpiPen scandal.
Whistleblower: Facebook promotes profit over the public good
Data scientist Frances Haugen has revealed her identity as a former anonymous whistleblower who has uncovered documents that shed light on Facebook’s dubious corporate ethics. Haugen will testify before Congress this week that Facebook leadership consistently prioritizes company profits over the public good.
Haugen’s lawyer says the misconduct revealed in Haugen’s findings constitutes a violation of the law. This is because Haugen claims that Facebook has deceived its shareholders about the company’s efforts to combat misinformation and hate speech on its platform.
Internal documents reveal that Facebook decided not to change its algorithm which flagrantly favors inflammatory, controversial and misleading content. The company reasoning for this is that this type of material generates more hits and therefore more advertising revenue. According to Haugen, Facebook’s decision to consciously promote this type of content contributed to the January 6 riots in the Capitol and numerous hate crimes.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
France: 3000+ pedophiles in the Catholic Church since 1950
In 2018, the French Catholic Church ordered an independent investigation into allegations of pedophilia by its clergy and secular staff. The head of the commission Jean-Marc Sauv says the committee has found evidence of about 2,500 and 3,000 active pedophiles operating within the Catholic Church since the 1950s. Sauv stressed that this was a “minimum estimate”. The commission will publish its full 2500-page report tomorrow.
The commission interviewed victims and witnesses and reviewed internal church documents, as well as court and police reports. Sauv said the report will shed light on the cultural and institutional mechanisms the church used to protect pedophiles and ultimately allow them to stay within their ranks. The report will also provide proposals to promote greater transparency and accountability.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Pandora Papers reveals that the world elite is hiding trillions of dollars in assets
Yesterday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released leaked documents revealing how global elites are hiding trillions of dollars in assets. The documents come from 14 global financial services companies. The 600 journalists who collaborated to publish the documents have not revealed how they obtained the documents to protect their sources.
Pandora documents reveal how elite asset managers disguise assets to evade taxes and launder money. The documents trace assets to about 35 current and former world leaders and more than 300 public officials. Some names that appear prominently in the documents include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While it is not surprising that rich people evade taxes, the sheer scale of this global asset shell game is alarmingAs MEP Sven Giegold said, “The leak of new data should be a wake-up call. Global tax evasion fosters global inequality. We need to expand and sharpen countermeasures now.
The British charity Oxfam says of the trillions in lost tax assets, “Here are our missing hospitals. Here are the pay packages of all the extra teachers and firefighters and public servants we need. Whenever a politician or business leader claims he has no money to pay for climate change and innovation, for better and better jobs, for a fair recovery after COVID, for more overseas aid, they know where to look.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: Big Pharma, Best Build Back Plan, Catholic Church, Congress, Corruption, Facebook, International News, Joe Manchin, King Abdullah II, Medicare, National News, New Albany MS, Mississippi Northeast News, Pandora Papers, Priests pedophiles, Tony Blair, American News, Vladimir Putin, world news
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/manchin-explains-why-he-wont-expand-medicare-from-deck-of-his-yacht-national-international-news-mon-4oct2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]