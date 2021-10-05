Manchin explains why he will not expand Medicare from his yacht deck – National and International News – MON 4Okt2021

Manchin opposes Medicare expansion from his yacht. Whistleblower: Facebook promotes profit over the public good. 3000+ pedophiles in the French Catholic Church. Pandora Papers: The world elite hides trillions of dollars.

NATIONAL NEWS

Manchin explains why he will not extend Medicare from the deck of his yacht

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) explained to protesters from his yacht deck why he would not support expanding Medicare coverage as part of his $ 3.5 trillion Build pBack Better party bill. You can watch the video herewith

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed voting on a $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after Progressive Progressive Group members in the House vowed to topple him until an agreement is reached on the largest package. The Senate has already approved the smallest bill. Senator Manchin said last week that he backed more than halving the price for the biggest bill to just $ 1.5 trillion. Progressives in both houses of Congress have ruled out this lower figure as a beginner.

Manchin’s multimillion-dollar holdings in coal companies and his daughter’s ties to Big Pharma Mylan will make it difficult to get his support for the Build Back Better plan. The provisions of the plan include incentives for more energy companies to include clean energy sources and would allow Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

Millions of Manchin dollars in shares of the coal company.

The emails reveal that Manchin’s daughter conspired for the nearly fifth life-saving EpiPens prize.

Manchin received major campaign contributions from the girl company amid the EpiPen scandal.

Whistleblower: Facebook promotes profit over the public good

Data scientist Frances Haugen has revealed her identity as a former anonymous whistleblower who has uncovered documents that shed light on Facebook’s dubious corporate ethics. Haugen will testify before Congress this week that Facebook leadership consistently prioritizes company profits over the public good.

Haugen’s lawyer says the misconduct revealed in Haugen’s findings constitutes a violation of the law. This is because Haugen claims that Facebook has deceived its shareholders about the company’s efforts to combat misinformation and hate speech on its platform.

Internal documents reveal that Facebook decided not to change its algorithm which flagrantly favors inflammatory, controversial and misleading content. The company reasoning for this is that this type of material generates more hits and therefore more advertising revenue. According to Haugen, Facebook’s decision to consciously promote this type of content contributed to the January 6 riots in the Capitol and numerous hate crimes.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

France: 3000+ pedophiles in the Catholic Church since 1950

In 2018, the French Catholic Church ordered an independent investigation into allegations of pedophilia by its clergy and secular staff. The head of the commission Jean-Marc Sauv says the committee has found evidence of about 2,500 and 3,000 active pedophiles operating within the Catholic Church since the 1950s. Sauv stressed that this was a “minimum estimate”. The commission will publish its full 2500-page report tomorrow.

The commission interviewed victims and witnesses and reviewed internal church documents, as well as court and police reports. Sauv said the report will shed light on the cultural and institutional mechanisms the church used to protect pedophiles and ultimately allow them to stay within their ranks. The report will also provide proposals to promote greater transparency and accountability.

Pandora Papers reveals that the world elite is hiding trillions of dollars in assets

Yesterday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released leaked documents revealing how global elites are hiding trillions of dollars in assets. The documents come from 14 global financial services companies. The 600 journalists who collaborated to publish the documents have not revealed how they obtained the documents to protect their sources.

Pandora documents reveal how elite asset managers disguise assets to evade taxes and launder money. The documents trace assets to about 35 current and former world leaders and more than 300 public officials. Some names that appear prominently in the documents include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While it is not surprising that rich people evade taxes, the sheer scale of this global asset shell game is alarmingAs MEP Sven Giegold said, “The leak of new data should be a wake-up call. Global tax evasion fosters global inequality. We need to expand and sharpen countermeasures now.

The British charity Oxfam says of the trillions in lost tax assets, “Here are our missing hospitals. Here are the pay packages of all the extra teachers and firefighters and public servants we need. Whenever a politician or business leader claims he has no money to pay for climate change and innovation, for better and better jobs, for a fair recovery after COVID, for more overseas aid, they know where to look.

