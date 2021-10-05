Teachers are the driving force behind the recovery of global education from COVID-19





Today we celebrate the extraordinary dedication and courage of all teachers, their ability to adapt and innovate in very challenging and uncertain conditions, saidUNESCO Audrey Azoulay, head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEFChief Henrietta Fore, Senior International Labor Organization (ILO) official, Guy Ryder, and Education Internationals leader David Edwards, in a joint statementswith Giving voice to teachers World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 5, provides an important opportunity to call on governments and the international community to focus on teachers and their challenges, and to share effective and promising policy responses. They are key players in the global education recovery effort and are key to accelerating progress towards inclusive education of equal quality for every student, in every circumstance, the statement continued. From using technology creatively to providing socio-emotional support to their students and reaching those most at risk of being left behind, teachers have been at the heart of the educational response to COVID-19 crisis. Now is the time to recognize the tremendous role that teachers play and to empower them with the training, professional development, support and working conditions they need to develop their talent, senior officials argued. Education recovery will be successful if done side by side with teachers, giving them voice and space to participate in decision-making, they said. The challenges are many As of September 27, schools have been fully reopened in 124 countries, partially in another 44, and remained fully closed in 16. These figures highlight the need for attention to teachers’ health and well-being when schools open, and for ongoing professional development to integrate and deploy successful educational technologies. According to UNESCO research, 71 percent of countries have given priority to teacher vaccination, but only 19 have included them in the first round of vaccination, while 59 other nations have not given priority to open plans. More effort is needed to support teachers where and when distance and hybrid learning is still neededwith Putting teachers at the center of the education recovery this year will require increasing the size of the workforce. Marking the day To celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2021, callers and partners, including the World Bank, the Global Education Coalition and civil society organizations, will host global and regional events and an advocacy campaign with the participation of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities -s. The five-day series of events will include panel discussions and online sessions to explore effective policies, evidence and innovative practices to support teachers in successful recovery, to create resilience and to imagine education in the post-pandemic world, and to advance the Fourth Goal of Sustainable Development (SDG 4) of inclusive and equitable education. Only 40 percent of countries trained three-quarters or more of teachers on distance learning-related technology during the pandemic.

Only six out of ten countries offered teachers professional development in psychosocial and emotional support.

58 percent of sites provided distance learning content to teachers, while 42 percent provided them with ICT tools and internet connection.

Nearly a third of the 103 countries surveyed recruited additional teachers to reopen schools, but the global gap remains high.

Another 69 million teachers are needed worldwide to provide universal primary and secondary education by 2030 (SDG Objectives 4.1)

Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to need 15 million additional primary and secondary teachers by 2030.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/10/1102132 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos