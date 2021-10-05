India’s top court has ordered payments to the families of Covid victims





NEW DELHI Coronavirus death rates in India can now amount to a government payment of hundreds of millions of dollars. The Supreme Court of the country has ordered the disaster management agency in India to pay 50,000 rupees, about $ 671, to the families of people who have died from Covid. India’s official pandemic number is 449,260, though experts estimate that the actual number of deaths from Covid is several times higher. Even that smaller number would suggest payments amounting to about $ 300 million. The number of families applying for compensation may increase rapidly because the government has expanded the definition of what qualifies as death by Covid-19 to anyone who dies within 30 days of a positive RT-PCR test or clinical examination confirming infection. This is a Herculean task for the government, said Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the lawyer who brought the case to the Supreme Court of India.

The National Disaster Management Act in India stipulates that government compensation of Rs 400,000, about $ 5,400, should be given to families who lose loved ones in typhoons, floods and other disasters. Millions of India 1.4 billion people live below the poverty line, and the Supreme Court order, issued on Monday, came in response to public interest trials, a type of case in India that is raised on behalf of the general public and not by any plaintiff specific. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis declared the pandemic a catastrophe in March 2020, an action that gave it the power to impose a severe nationwide blockade. Mr Bansal said the disaster statement should have led to compensation payments. We challenged them to choose, he said. If it is reported as a disaster, then all the provisions of the Disaster Management Act will apply. The government offered $ 671 for the death. The Supreme Court, which factored in the agency’s other costs, agreed.

Anirudh Singh Rathore, 60, a clothing trader in the capital New Delhi, lost his wife to India’s second wild wave last spring. He has applied online for compensation through the Delhi government, but there are doubts that the money will arrive. Such compensation is not easy to get from the government, he said. Summer very easy to advertise, but hard to deal with.

