The impact of the pandemic on the mental health of Toronto youth could continue for years: report

A new broad report tracing the quality of life in Toronto is sounding the alarm for an impending crisis for the city’s youth in the coming years.

Compile information gathered from hundreds of Toronto Foundation studies, interviews, and articles Vital Signs Report 2021warns of “alarming increase in mental health challenges” for children and youth in the city over the past two years.

This includes more young people reporting feelings of loneliness, an increase in emergency room visits to the Hospital for Sick Children due to suicidal ideation, and an increasing number of eating disorders.

Those trends, coupled with a waiting list for services, are leading to widespread concerns that the impact of the last two years on mental health will continue long after the pandemic is over.

“We are concerned that long-term anxiety and depression become a lifelong illness and burden for our children,” said Sharon Avery, president and CEO of the Toronto Foundation.

“The shadow pandemic”

Avery called mental health challenges a “shadow pandemic” that outweighs the risk of “overcoming the mental health system, which was already overloaded, especially for young people.”

In early 2020, the Ontario Child Mental Health (CMHO) published figures showing this about 28,000 children and young people under the age of 18 were waiting for mental health and addiction services more than double the 2017 waiting list.

That trajectory is expected to continue, with the Vital Signs report citing an announcement from the Ontario Medical Association outlining an expected post-pandemic boom in mental health service demand, partly informed by the historical precedent.

“The rising rate of mental health challenges continued for at least six years after the 1919 pandemic,” the report said.

Studies of people who had to be quarantined or isolated during the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s cited in the same OMA release also showed that people experienced post-traumatic stress and subsequent depression.

So why the delay?

Part of the reason, says Asante Haughton, is because of how the trauma can work.

“Our bodies are equipped to go through traumatic experiences and then we feel the impact of that trauma when that experience is over,” said Haughton, a lawyer and mental health manager at Stella’s Place, who provides mental health services for her. young people.

Haughton says the number of young people seeking help increased dramatically after March 2020 and that he would not be surprised to see them grow once again “when we emerge from the pandemic”.

“One of the biggest challenges right now is simply whether we have enough infrastructure to support the influx of service users we are likely to receive,” he said.

Mental health counselor Octavia Sampson is concerned that isolation will deepen after the pandemic, preventing people from reaching or building new communities. (Presented by Octavia Sampson)

Octavia Sampson also believes the need for mental health services will increase.

A mental health counselor, Sampson co-founded Afya Collective a group that aims to support and provide physical, mental and social health services for black women and girls.

“I think now people are in a state of survival, so they’re just working, ‘What will lead me to the next point,'” she told CBC Toronto.

“And eventually, once they no longer worry about the immediate dangers, there will be a part of them that understands,” Wow, my whole world has changed. “

More programming, practical support needed

Both Sampson and Haughton say more programming and services are needed in particular, says Sampson, youth-led services.

Haughton agrees that mental health services are critical, especially in other language programs, for black and indigenous youth, and in sub-service areas of the city.

He also says that work should be done to address the daily sources of stress that make life difficult.

“There is definitely an emphasis that we need to dedicate to practical things. Young people need to have jobs and pay rent,” he said, as well as afford things like food and transportation.

This traces with what Sharon Avery found in the largest report of vital signs, which gives a picture of a city struggling with ever-increasing inequality, which can then have a major detrimental effect on mental health.

“Youth unemployment numbers are disproportionately higher, young people do not feel hopeful about their future, half of young people in Toronto are thinking of leaving the province because they do not think they can do it.” she explained.

“And then, when you raise issues for rationalized youth, you have even more figures.”