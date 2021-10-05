The French report sheds new light on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church





PARIS An independent commission investigating sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in France since the 1950s said on Tuesday that the abuse was far more widespread and systemic than previously known, detailing how the victims had repeatedly been silent and how church authorities had failed to report or discipline abusive clergy. The long-awaited commissions, the 2,500-page report, accurately compiled over the past three years by independent experts at the request of the Catholic Church in France, was the widest account to date of the spread of sexual abuse by clergy in the country, especially against children and vulnerable people. Since 1950, some 216,000 juveniles have been abused by clergy members in France, and there have been at least 2,900 to 3,200 perpetrators of sexual abuse among clergy members, according to a commission estimate based on a demographic and archival analysis. Jean-Marc Sauv, chairman of the commission, said these figures, while estimated, were damning and reflected a systematic failure by the church.

The church failed to see or hear, failed to receive the weak signals, failed to take the rigorous measures that were needed, Mr Sauv said at a news conference in Paris on Tuesday. For years, he said, the church showed a deep, total and even cruel indifference to the victims. In 2018, in the face of growing criticism of churches dealing with sexual abuse scandals, the leading Roman Catholic authorities in France Episcopal Conference of France AND conference of national congregations asked God Sauv, a respected, high-ranking civil servant, to lead a newly established commission of inquiry, called Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Churchwith Victims of abuse by clergy members, as well as experts on the issue, welcomed the report, but said it was too early to say whether the church would act on the committee’s recommendations. The report followed similar efforts in recent years to uncover or document allegations of sexual abuse against members of the Roman Catholic clergy in Australia, Germany, Ireland, Poland, the United States and other countries as the church continues to face scandal-ridden destruction. of sexual abuse over the last quarter century. You are a disgrace to our humanity, said Franois Devaux, co-founder of the victims’ association, at a news conference on Tuesday, addressing directly to numerous Catholic officials in the auditorium.

Mr. Devaux founded Free word, an association of victims of Bernard Preynat, a former priest who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of Scouts from the 1970s to the 1990s and who was convicted in a high-profile case last year. You have to pay for all these crimes, Mr. Devaux said, emphasizing every word.

Mr. Sauv selected 21 experts, including sociologists, historians, lawyers, psychologists, and theologians, who dug through church, state, and news archives, held over 250 hearings with witnesses and experts, and worked with demographic, survey, and research institutes. Essentially, they worked alongside victims of sexual abuse. Nearly 6,500 people, victims or those close to them, submitted oral or written evidence to the commission. Many victims praised the commission for its integrity and hailed the report as a much-needed correction after years of denial or minimization by the church. The victims were worried they could soften things, Devaux told the report. Instead, he said in an interview, they did not pass a single question. Not only did they provide a quantitative and qualitative description of the field of sexual violence, they tried to understand where it came from from institutional mechanisms, he added.

There has been a growing account of sexual abuse in the church in France following a series of high-profile scandals, particularly the Preynat case, which involved a cardinal in Lyon who was accused of failing to report abuse. The case became a symbol of church failures and his covert approach to dealing with abuse cases, but it also signaled a shift in victims’ willingness to speak out and challenge church authorities. Before that, things were treated with disgrace, said Isabelle de Gaulmyn, editor-in-chief at La Croix, the leading Catholic newspaper Frances, who wrote a book on the Preynat caseWith And they said, No, we were abused, we will hold people accountable and do so openly, she added, referring to Mr Preynats’s accusers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/05/world/europe/france-catholic-church-abuse.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos