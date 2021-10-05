



The world lost about 14 percent of its coral reefs in the decade after 2009, largely due to climate change comprehensive international report on the coral state of the worlds. The fall underscores the catastrophic consequences of global warming, while offering some hope that some coral reefs can be saved if people move fast to curb greenhouse gases. Coral reefs are canaries in the coal mine that show us how quickly it can go wrong, said David Obura, one of the report’s editors and chairman of the International Union for Conservation of America’s coral specialists group. The 14 per cent drop, he said, was cause for deep concern. In finance, we worry about a half percent drop and half a percent change in employment and interest rates.

Particularly alarming, the report’s editors said, is the trajectory. The first global whitening event occurred in 1998, but many reefs receded. It does not seem to be so anymore. Since 2009, a steady decline globally, said Serge Planes, a research scientist at the Center for Island Research and Environmental Observatory in Moorea, French Polynesia, who also edited the report. While coral reefs cover a small portion of the ocean floor, they offer great benefits to humans. Their fish supply a critical source of protein for one billion people. Their limestone branches protect the shores from storms. Their beauty supports billions of dollars in tourism. Together, they support about $ 2.7 trillion a year in goods and services, according to the report, which was released by the International Coral Tire Initiative, a partnership of countries and organizations working to protect the world’s coral reefs. There are probably 900 species of coral, and researchers noticed that some appear more resilient to the heat and acidification that accompany climate change. Unfortunately, they tend to grow slower rather than more popular, reef-building varieties that support richer biodiversity.

Terry Hughes, who runs a center for coral reef studies at James Cook University in Australia and who was not involved in the analysis, also warned that the big data beneath it, collected by more than 300 scientists in 73 countries, can lean towards healthier reefs. with Researchers and monitoring programs often abandon sites that degrade, or do not create new studies there because no one wants to study a reef that is covered in mud and algae instead of coral, Dr Hughes said. However, he and the report both stressed that corals can be cured or regenerated if the world limits global warming. Many of the world’s coral reefs remain resilient and can be healed if conditions allow, the report said. While tackling climate change is the most important factor in rescuing coral reefs, scientists said, reducing pollution is also critical. Corals should be as healthy as possible to survive the heat temperatures that have already closed. Harmful pollution often includes sewage and agricultural runoff that can cause algae to thrive, as well as heavy metals or other chemicals from production. Destructive fishing practices also damage reefs. The report comes shortly before world leaders meet next week to discuss a new global agreement on biodiversity. While some are pushing to protect the most pristine reefs, Drs. Obura said this approach would not be enough. People are so addicted to reefs all over the world, so we have to focus a lot of effort on mediocre reefs, or all the other reefs, too, said Dr. Obura. We need to keep them functional in order for people’s lives to continue.

