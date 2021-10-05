The Russian film crew explodes to make the first film in space





MOSKW (AP) A Russian actor and film director went into space on Tuesday on a mission to make the world’s first film in orbit. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko set sail for the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. Their Soyuz MS-19 was launched as scheduled at 1:55 pm (0855 GMT) from the Russian space launch site in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and successfully reached its designated orbit. Space officials reported that the crew was feeling well and all the spacecraft systems were functioning normally. Peresild and Klimenko will film segments of a new film titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to rescue a crew member who suffers from a heart disease. After 12 days in space mail, they will return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut. Speaking at a pre-flight press conference Monday, 37-year-old Peresild admitted it was challenging for her to conform to strict discipline and strict training requirements. It was difficult psychologically, physically and morally, she said. But I think once we reach the goal, everything will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile. Shipenko, 38, who has made several commercially successful films, also described their quick, four-month preparation for the flight as difficult. Of course, we could not do many things on the first try, and sometimes even on a third try, but it is normal, he said. Shipenko, who will complete filming on Earth after shooting episodes in space, said Shkaplerov and two other Russian cosmonauts aboard the station will all star in the new film. Russia-controlled Channel One television, which is involved in the making of the film, has extensively covered crew training and launch. I’m in shock. I still can not imagine that my mom is there, said Peresilds daughter Anna, in televised speeches a few minutes after the launch. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, was a major force behind the project, describing it as a chance to burn the space glory of nations and rejecting criticism from some Russian media. Some commentators argued that the film project would distract the Russian crew and could be difficult to film in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, which is significantly less wide compared to the American segment. A new Russian lab module, Nauka, was added in July but has not yet been fully integrated into the station. Arriving at the space station just over three hours after launch, the three newcomers will join Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, cosmonauts Roscosmos Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov and Aki Hoshide of the Japanese Aerospace Agency. Novitskiy, who will play the ailing cosmonaut in the film, will replace the captain in a Soyuz capsule to take the crew back to Earth on October 17th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-science-business-kazakhstan-anton-shkaplerov-aca1f3fac57a8033473d20fca577d628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos